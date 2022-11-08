The Land
Excellent yield potential for Willow Tree and Quirindi wheat crops

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
November 8 2022 - 11:00am
Ned O'Neill-Shaw, Werribon, Warrah Creek, with his winning crop of Westcourt durum and the judge, Hugh Price. Photographs: Neil Barwick

Bread wheat and durum crops entered the Willow Tree and Quirindi wheat competition and showed tremendous potential despite the tricky growing season.

