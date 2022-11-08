Excellent yield potential for Willow Tree and Quirindi wheat crops

Bread wheat and durum crops entered the Willow Tree and Quirindi wheat competition and showed tremendous potential despite the tricky growing season.
The judging of the bread and durum wheat crop competition in the Willow Tree and Quirindi districts took place on Monday, 7 November, with the weather true to its current form, providing wet conditions early in the day.
All crops were judged by Hugh Price, who said while they showed tremendous yield potential, diseases had impacted them as well.
"Sadly, most crops had varying degrees of head scab and take-all due to the continuing wet conditions," Mr Price said.
All crops have been sprayed with fungicides which have helped to contain the disease at this stage.
The winner of the Durum Wheat competition was Ned and Jack O'Neill-Shaw, Werribon, Warrah Creek, with a crop of Westcourt durum scoring 213 points and estimated to yield 7.0 tonnes/hectare.
Mr Price said this crop was one of the best wheat crops he had ever seen.
"It was free of weeds, true to type, very even and in great condition, showing minimal plant diseases, and was the result of excellent farming practices," he said.
The crop agronomist is Sam Gulliford of Pinnacle Agriculture.
Second place went to Beau Ward, Glendale, Big Jacks Creek, with a crop of Vittoroi durum wheat estimated to yield 6.0 tonnes/hectare.
The winner of the bread wheat competition was Geoff Barwick, "Yarrabah", Willow Tree, with a crop of Lancer Wheat scoring 186 points and estimated to yield 5.75 tonnes/hectare.
Mr Price highlighted the crop's "excellent freedom from disease and weeds and good farming practices". The agronomist is Peter McKenzie, Agricultural Consulting Extension Services based in Quirindi.
Second place was awarded to Justin Honner, "Oaklyn", Willow Tree with a crop of Sunmaster. This was a first-time entry from Justin Honner, and he is to be commended for the quality of his wheat crop.
Neil Barwick, Willow Tree, who assisted the judge, said the first three crops were judged in light rainy conditions and the soil conditions were heavy underfoot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.