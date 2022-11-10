A gutsy harvest on an island in an inland sea has begun on Gingie, 30 kilometres west of Walgett, with headers already lifting faba beans and canola, while work has also started this week on wheat that has avoided inundation.
The district has advantages over other parts and so far has escaped serious damage.
"The canola is going well at 42 per cent oil and about two tonnes to the hectare," said Harry Pye.
"We've tested our wheat with moisture at 12pc and 13.12pc protein. We haven't had a big rain in three weeks, just storms."
Every planting the family enterprise commits a quarter of their crop to a forward selling plan, and this year they locked in at $400/t. Who would have known.
"The price has just skyrocketed," Mr Pye said.
By week's end there will be eight headers working in the wheat and once the paddocks dry out, the total will ramp up to a neat dozen.
Once harvested there will be no where for the grain to go and harvested grain will remain on-farm, with all roads to Walgett underwater. "We expect them to be cut for a month," Mr Pye said.
The crop will be stored on pads under heavy tarps until it can be trucked out.
Less affected by the big wet to the east at Croppa Creek, contractor Richard Gilmour said wheat harvest was continually delayed by half a day's rain and while protein was good at 12pc, falling numbers were disappointing and reflected a wet and grey winter.
"It's a real mixed bag," he said. "The weather's been so cool. It's not an even crop. There's dead grains and ripe ones, green, pinched; some shot and sprung. It's all over the place."
