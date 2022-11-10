The Land
Heroic start to harvest west of Walgett

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 10 2022 - 1:00pm
Emma and Imogen Pye, Gingie west of Walgett, in Lancer wheat with a test weight of 76.5 and being harvested from this week. Photo: Harry Pye

A gutsy harvest on an island in an inland sea has begun on Gingie, 30 kilometres west of Walgett, with headers already lifting faba beans and canola, while work has also started this week on wheat that has avoided inundation.

