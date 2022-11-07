LIVESTOCK sales in the south of the state have been postponed as wet conditions continue to wreak havoc with the movement of stock.
Albury Wodonga Independent Stock Agents have postponed their special store cattle sale at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday.
Their next store cattle sale will be held on Thursday 24 November.
Meanwhile the advertised sheep sale at Jerilderie to be held on 11 November has been postponed with a tentative future date of 2 December set for the annual late spring sale.
David Rankin, Elders Jerilderie manager said vendors were understandably disappointed, but stock cannot be delivered from district properties due to the very wet conditions.
"We have a lot of country under water which is from heavy rain and not necessarily from flooded creeks," he said.
"The sheep are still holding their condition and hopefully we will have a good sale in early December."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
