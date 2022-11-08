A stunning photograph of the Two Mile Creek rail bridge over floodwater at Walgett has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Christmas Card Photo Competition conducted by federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton.
The photo was taken by photographer George Williams, Walgett, for being named the winner of the inaugural photo competition, with his photograph titled "Bridge Over Troubled Waters".
"It was an immediate stand-out - the beautiful colours of golden hour at sunset, the perfect symmetry of the bridge and the floodwater flowing underneath that is synonymous with what many areas of the Parkes electorate have experienced this year," Mr Coulton said.
Bridge Over Troubled Waters was one of more than 130 entries received in the Christmas card photo competition from which a total of 14 finalists were selected.
"Due to the high quality of the finalists, I have decided to make a collage on the inside of my Christmas card with each of these photos," Mr Coulton said.
