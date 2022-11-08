The Land

Coulton's calendar photo comp winner

November 8 2022 - 12:00pm
This photo of the Two Mile Creek rail bridge near Walgett, taken by George Williams, Walgett, has won Member for Parkes Mark Coulton's photo competition.

A stunning photograph of the Two Mile Creek rail bridge over floodwater at Walgett has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Christmas Card Photo Competition conducted by federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton.

