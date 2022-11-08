High quality pasture mixes a key to reducing methane emissions

Selecting pasture species with anti-methanogenic potential could reduce the 15 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions agriculture in NSW is said to produce.
NSW Department of Primary Industries' Dr Suzanne Boschma said a research team at the Tamworth Ag Research Station is focused on increasing quality and lowering methane in annual fodder corps.
"Traditionally, fodder crops are an important part of our grazing system," Dr Boschma said. "They are sown early, provide high-quality feed, and we get that nice winter production from them to carry our livestock over and fill that winter feed gap."
She said forage oats had been a traditional mainstay for late summer or early autumn-sown fodder crops, but in recent years producers had turned their attention to dual-purpose cereals and brassica crops.
However, she believes the research and increasing the use of a mixture of forage species will help meet the aims of increased productivity and lowering methane emissions.
She said there are various pasture species options to reduce methane emissions and provide a cost-effective method to develop pasture mixes with high-quality feed all year round.
Species that should be considered in future pasture mixes that contain compounds such as tannins and saponins have the best potential to reduce emissions.
Pasture species that have anti-methanogenic potential due to the presence of these tannins and saponins include sainfoin, sulla, biserrula, serradella, chicory, forage rape, lotus, desmanthus and leucaena.
Dr Boschma said in addition to reducing methane emissions, other benefits of condensed tannins include improved animal growth, milk and wool production and fertility. There is a slight downside: condensed tannins can reduce voluntary feed intake or nutrient availability, but this varies with the species sown.
Methane yield is also affected by feed availability. A fodder with high digestibility, such as a legume-dominated pasture, passes through the rumen more quickly, which reduces methane yield per unit of feed intake.
She said the researchers' challenge was to select high-quality pasture mixes with high anti-methanogenic potential that can be readily grazed so the producer can maintain or improve animal productivity while reducing methane output.
As a stand-alone forage crop, oats tended to wane in their ability to put on weight in late winter and early spring. So an additional species to the mix, legumes like Persian or arrowleaf clover, extended the life of the forage and continued the rise in weight gains.
"This year, we commenced a project, which is collaborative between DPI and Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) to look into the potential of mixed species forage crops in more detail," Dr Boschma said. "There's a lot of anecdotal evidence out there saying that the higher the quality, the better the nutritional profile in the growing season."
Dr Boschma said the first assessment of herbage production was conducted in October. The growth of the pasture mixes was high, ranging from 6.4 tonnes of dry matter (DM) per hectare in chicory-only pastures to 12.7t/DM/ha for all combinations containing arrowleaf clover and sulla.
She said the high productivity of these new pastures was due to their high density and the incredible season experienced in this region.
"Production of the arrowleaf clover and sulla was particularly large due to the high proportion of stem from the legumes," she said.
Dr Boschma said samples had been collected for forage quality, saponins and tannins and gas emissions. These, she said, will be processed over the next few months.
The evaluation experiments are projected to continue for two more years, and grazing experiments will begin in the third year, with the project continuing until 2026.
