He may have been absent, but Keith Dryden still took centre stage, training winners on his home track at Canberra on Melbourne Cup day.
Keith Dryden prepared pair Sweet Honesty (by Nicconi) to win the Carpet One Handicap, and Zebedee gelding Vaaroom to win the Capital Trophies Handicap - two of the six races conducted.
Wagga Wagga based hoop Nick Heywood rode a winning double, including second starter Blue Grotto (by deceased Kaphero), trained at Moruya by Jamie Stewart.
While Annie Dryden and Libby Snowden were deputising for the popular local conditioner, Dryden was in Sydney collecting the major prize in the $500,000 ATC Little Dance at Randwick after his entrant Dream Runner outsprinted his rivals to take first place.
Bred by, and raced in partnership with, Tony Hartnell of Meringo Stud near Moruya, Dream Runner is among a rare breed by privately used stallion Wilful Default, a son of Irish bred global influence Dubawi.
Dryden winners had been freely flowing over recent weeks, with the conditioner experiencing a career high at Canberra of five winners (from nine programmed races) in late October, three of them raced by great-mate Louis Mihalyka and the Laurel Oak Bloodstock team, a 35-year long combination.
The run of successes for Dryden has come on the back of being awarded life membership of Canberra Racing Club (CRC). A contributor to racing in his local region since the late 1960s, Dryden's career is highlighted by 40 years as a trainer, as well as 22 years serving as a CRC committee member, during which time he helped establish the club as a principal racing authority in 2001.
Training about 1400 winners, the Canberra legend has also won his hometown trainers' premiership six times.
Dryden can count Tumble On among earlier talented gallopers, which won the 1988 AJC Villiers Stakes-G2 at Randwick. His other celebrated gallopers include Roll On By (20 wins and 17 placings) and stakes winners, including Coolroom Candidate, Into The Night and Handle The Truth - the latter two Laurel Oak gallopers. While unplaced in this year's ATC The Kosciuszko, the Star Witness gelding Handle The Truth won the $1.3 million event in 2019.
Did you pick Gold Trip to win this year's Melbourne Cup?
It was a convincing victory for the French-bred stayer following a solid ninth in the MVRC WS Cox Plate-G1 and a close second in the Caulfield Cup-G1 last month.
The five-year-old joins the growing list of northern hemisphere-bred horses winning the nation-stopping horse race, which includes 10 of the previous 13 runnings of the 3200 metres event going back to the 2010 Cup won by US foaled Americain. However, it was heartening to see that Gold Trip's pedigree has an Australian touch, with Australia's champion sire Exceed and Excel featuring as his grandsire.
Gold Trip is by little-known GB-bred Outstrip, which showed early ability winning two (and one second) from only three starts, his wins being the US Breeders' Juvenile Turf-G1 and Champagne stakes-G2 in England.
Outstrip is a son of Exceed And Excel, the Danehill horse which served annually on the Darley/Godolphin dual hemisphere stallion shuttle roster from 2004 to the 2019 season.
Turangga Farm near Scone, owned and managed by Stuart Ramsey and family, was recently highlighted via its home-bred mare Chain Of Lightning and its home-based stallion Better Land.
By deceased Northern Meteor horse Fighting Sun, Chain Of Lightning strung together six wins and one third from her first seven starts, culminating with a win in the MRC Tristarc Stakes-G2 on Caulfield Cup day.
A short time prior, Outback Action was an impressive winner at Moonee Valley, another bred and raced by the Ramsey family and, like Chain Of Lightning, is trained by Peter Moody at Pakenham.
A winner of two races, Outback Action is one of only three foals in the first crop by little-used stallion Better Land, which can also be found at Turangga. A stakes placed winner of four races, Better Land is a son of US-bred Shamardal and brilliant Sydney Group 2 winner Amelia's Dream.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.