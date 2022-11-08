The Land

Keith Dryden victorious with Sweet Honesty, Vaaroom and Dream Runner on cup day

By Virginia Harvey
November 8 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He may have been absent, but Keith Dryden still took centre stage, training winners on his home track at Canberra on Melbourne Cup day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.