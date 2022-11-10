Inland flooding is not at record level but it is bloody close and unlike past events, some affected catchments have been modified by development so water flows in different ways.
With harvest imminent the impact for growers ranges from ordinary to awful. Crops not destroyed have nowhere to go and summer planting is falling further behind schedule.
For Brett Dunn at Mellool, near Moulamein, he is copping water from all sides with heavy rainfall coupled with floodwaters from Merran Creek, Wakool and Murray River systems.
Mr Dunn said they had about 190mm in the past month with flooding higher than the 1974/75 levels.
"We've basically just been working excavators and dozers and pumping water," he said.
Read more: Marketing key to reversing nut price slump.
Read more: Fat yearlings enter the market.
Crops are ready to come off and Mr Dunn said they had delayed harvest for field peas, barley and faba beans with most paddocks inaccessible, but even if he could start the crop has nowhere to go.
"We can't access any receivals because the roads are all cut," he said.
"We'll start on a few peas that we can put in our shed. We've had to splash out and buy a grain bagging inloader and we might have to put down a lot of silo bags by the looks of it.
"It's not something we really want to do at all because of the prices and but we just can't get out - we're locked in."
Along the Murrumbidgee River spills from Burrinjuck Dam and inflows from the Tumut River caused major flooding at Gundagai where the river peaked at 9.77m, higher than the 1989 flood event, but below the 12.6m record of 1853.
At Wagga Wagga the Murrumbidgee peaked at 9.72m on Friday, causing major flooding in the city for the first time in a decade.
Further flooding is expected along the Murrumbidgee through November where at Carrathool it may reach around 8.20m around mid month, with moderate flooding around while at Hay there will be major flooding at 8.9m on November 22-23.
The Murrumbidgee at Balranald may reach the moderate flood level of 6.90m around the third week of November. Along the Edward River moderate flooding has been seen and is expected to reach 9m on November 19-20 at Deniliquin.
The Lachlan River at Forbes peaked at 10.67m on Saturday, just below the June 1952 flood level. The Lachlan at Condobolin Bridge may reach 7.40m around 14 November, and at Euabalong may reach 7.40m around 20 November, with major flooding. At the end of November the Lachlan may reach 3.3m at Hillston Weir with major flooding and in mid December minor flooding at Booligal with a river height of 3.3m.
Dairy farmers locked in by floodwaters have had to dump milk and last week some13 farms between Forbes and Cowra were severely impacted by flooding while two dairy farms around Wagga Wagga were affected, including one that had water in their dairy.
Tumut dairy farmer Kevin Malone ended up with three streams of the river running through his property, into the shed and splitting the paddocks.
Mr Malone said they're fortunate to have some higher ground they were able to move the cows to but space is running short so hoped it would dry out soon with the next big challenge to be silage.
"We're still on a knife edge because Blowering dam is still spilling and it's not going to take a great deal of rain to increase the flow over the spillway," he said. "We're a month behind in silage so the quality will be very ordinary if and when we can get around to making it."
In the state's north, farming in the Gywdir Valley is turning into a game of patience, as multiple floods with twice as many peaks, wash across paddocks.
Data at Moree compiled by Dick Estens, whose orange orchard was flooded, proves the 2022 deluge of 10.5 meters to be fourth highest, below the peaks of 2012, 1976 and the record in 1955 of 10.87m.
At Glendara, 70 kilometres west of Moree, farmed land adjacent to the Gingham and Big Leather systems has been punished by local rains and repeated high flows every time excess storage is released from Copeton Dam.
Measured at the Gingham Bridge this flood is 13cm higher than the major event in 2012 and cannot be compared to earlier events.
"Before Copeton dam was built in 1976 the floods used to spread out over the floodplain west of Moree," explained David Johnston. "Now it is a considerably narrower flood plain due to development, causing a funnelling effect."
Grain grower Stafford Burey east of Garah on Gil Gil Creek is unaffected by Copeton release water and feels for those "who are in a world of hurt".
"It's tough here too," he says. "We haven't made a start on harvest. The crop is ready to go but we can't get in."
To compound the logistical nightmare, on-farm storage is full of last year's grain.
"I'm jammed up," he says. "Everytime I book a truck it rains. Logistically I can't load out."
Wee Waa seed supplier Shane Kable has counted nine flood peaks since AgQuip at the Glencoe gauge.
"It's a mixed bag. It's disappointing for a lot of people and will be challenging for summer cropping. At the moment everyone is waiting for the water to go down."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.