Does to $225 in Dubbo goat sale

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
November 8 2022 - 8:00pm
The $225 top priced pen of five Boer does purchased by Barbara Loughman, Peach Trees, Ponto.

With a yarding of just under 500, restockers had a heavy presence at the monthly Dubbo goat sale, held at the Dubbo Regional Livestock Market on Tuesday with Boer does hitting $225.

