Does to $225 in Dubbo goat sale

With a yarding of just under 500, restockers had a heavy presence at the monthly Dubbo goat sale, held at the Dubbo Regional Livestock Market on Tuesday with Boer does hitting $225.
A pen of five young Boer does account James White, Eumungerie topped the sale at $225, purchased by the Loughman family, Peach Trees, Ponto.
Barbara Loughman said she sold multiple pens of bush goats and purchased the pen of young ewes as replacements and for breeding.
In the wethers portion, Australian Bush Goat (ABG) wethers sold from $50 to $68, Boers sold from $100 to $150, with heavier first-crosses selling between $120 and $205, and the lighter end selling around $36.
The majority of Boer does sold from $130 to $225 with one leaner female selling for $42.
ABG does sold between $54 and $84 with the ABG Nannies selling from $72 to $102. First-cross nannies with kids were on the leaner side and sold from $44 to $55 with the does selling from $50 to $174.
Pens of mixed sex ABG goats sold from $32 to $70 and young ABG kids sold from $32 to $50.
ABG and Boer billies sold from $60 to $74 and the first-cross portion sold from $80 to $145.
In the bucks, ABG's sold from $68 to $90, Boer bucks sold from $78 to $142, and mature first-crosses buck sold from $92 to $105 with the younger portion selling from $40 to $58.
JPS Pastoral Co, Dubbo, purchased just over 100 goats for an undisclosed client which consisted mainly of Australian Bush goats for restocking.
PT Lord, Dakin, and Associates, Mark Garland, Dubbo said this was a smaller yarding compared to previous sales.
"There was not a lot of weight in the goats here and about 80 per cent of them would have gone to restockers," Mr Garland said.
"Prices were down but that is on trend with the over the hook prices."
"Boer does attracted strong competition," he said.
