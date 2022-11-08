BACK in the day when the shearing shed was a male domain, 'ducks on the pond' was a coded call alerting shearers and wool handlers a woman was about to enter and to moderate their swearing.
Last Friday at Minston Park shearing shed north of Bindoon, ducks took over the pond with what is believed to be the first all-girl shearing team in Western Australia and possibly Australia.
Calingiri Shearing Contractors - Jacqui and Mike Crowther - pulled the all-girl team of four shearers, wool classer, wool presser and roustabout together from their usual mixed shearing teams, for a first time job at Minston Park.
Watheroo farmer Alex Keamy, who leases part of Minston Park to run sheep, had 700 three-month-old first-cross Border Leicester-Merino lambs to be shorn before they are returned to Watheroo to be fattened on lucerne stubbles ready to go to market as killing lambs next March.
Ms Crowther was in charge of the team proudly calling itself Girl Power and wearing bright pink tops to mark the occasion.
Even Dozer the dog accompanying the team, was female.
"Some of the girls think there might have been an all-girl shearing team in Victoria at one stage and it might have been done twice before in New Zealand, but as far as anyone knows, this is a first for WA," said Ms Crowther of the all-girl team.
"The girls all get on really well together and the music (they play in the shed while working) is heaps better too (than what male shearers play).
"We have four shearing teams and the girls are part of those, but this is the first time we've had them working together," she said.
Mr Keamy said it was the first time he had used Calingiri Shearing Contractors and was surprised when told an all-girl team would turn up.
"They've done a good job," he said.
"I've mostly stayed out of their way - I've been outside by the yards."
Some of Calingiri Shearing Contractors' Girl Power team have up to 10 years shearing experience and have shorn around the world.
Born in Scotland, a shearer for nine years, Emily TeKapa followed in her father's footsteps.
"Dad was a shearer and he shore all around WA - he came and worked for Mike (Crowther) but I didn't know that until earlier this year," Ms TeKapa said.
"This is my first year shearing here (in WA) for four years, I do most of my shearing in Scotland (June-July) and New Zealand (December-March)."
Karolin Bunting grew up in Germany and first saw shearing on a working holiday to New Zealand after she completed school.
"I started doing some work on sheep farms and did a shearing course (in New Zealand) and started shearing for neighbours and Emily (TeKapa) got me my first full-time shearing job about five years ago," Ms Bunting said.
"This is my first time in WA."
Gun of the team Alexie Phillips, who is in her second season working for the Crowthers, went to Otiwhiti Station, a prestigious training farm on the north island of New Zealand after she completed school.
"They take on about 10 cadets a year and they teach you everything about sheep and they also put you through a shearing school," Ms Phillips said.
"When I was there they had about 8000 ewes so you do a week-long (shearing) school and then later in the year the cadets shear the sheep, so you get quite a bit of training.
"I farmed for a couple of years but I just quite liked shearing and I asked a friend about a shearing job and they told me about one on the Isle of Man.
"I had to sell my dogs to go and that was four and a half years ago, but I've shorn in Ireland, a little bit in Scotland and in New Zealand."
Least experienced shearer Lola Hutchinson said she worked as a shed hand in shearing sheds in New Zealand during the summer holidays to earn some money while at university.
"I saw the boys shearing and I kind of thought I would like to see what I can do," she said.
She was shearing for four months in New Zealand before coming to WA two months ago and earning a stand with Calingiri Shearing Contractors.
Wool classer Pamela Hammond has worked for Calingiri Shearing Contractors for 25 years, wool presser Sierra Andrews, originally from Geraldton, became a shed hand about six years ago, "because my mum didn't want me hanging around home doing nothing" and roustabout Rali Purnell, who grew up in Wongan Hills, followed her parents into the industry.
"Dad is a shearer and mum is a wool handler, they've worked for the Crowthers my whole life and this is my fourth season, mostly with Mike and Jacqui, but I have done a bit in NZ," Ms Purnell said.
