First all-girl shearing team in Western Australia takes over Minston Park shearing shed, Bindoon

By Mal Gill
November 8 2022 - 4:00pm
Girl Power, wool classer Pamela Hammond (left rear), shearers Lola Hutchinson, Alexie Phillips and Emily TeKapa and presser Sierrah Andrews with, in front, shearer Karolin Bunting, roustabout Rali Purnell, Dozer the dog - also female and contractor Jacqui Crowther, Calingiri Shearing Contractors.

BACK in the day when the shearing shed was a male domain, 'ducks on the pond' was a coded call alerting shearers and wool handlers a woman was about to enter and to moderate their swearing.

