ABCRA 2022 National Finals, Campdraft section, to be held in Tamworth

November 8 2022 - 6:00pm
ABCRA executive officer Craig Young. Picture by Peter Hardin

The countdown is on to the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's hallmark event, with the campdraft section of the 2022 National Finals set to kick off in Tamworth in just over a week's time.

