The Land
Home/Markets

Yearlings starting to come into the market

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle at Tamworth prime sale on Monday sold to a firm market with yearlings beginning to come through. The prime market in all parts of the state is slower than usual this year due to the overcast weather. Photo: file

YEARLING cattle are starting to appear in the prime market in the north of the state, mostly finished as people hold onto their cattle for a little longer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.