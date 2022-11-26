The cost of land is often seen as an insurmountable barrier for young people seeking a career in farming, but Oliver Bora is proving otherwise.
The 21-year-old from Wilsons Creek in the Northern Rivers has built a successful free range egg operation with a flock of 2500 and a staff of three, without ever owning a piece of land.
Oliver was just 15 when he saw an article in the newspaper about a young Victorian farmer, Josh Murray, who started his own free range egg business aged nine, and decided he wanted to start his own.
I thought: "Maybe I could do something like that at home, get a couple of chickens going," Oliver said.
But pretty soon the idea had grown into something bigger: "I realised that actually, if I'm going to do something I might as well do it at a worthwhile scale."
There was only room for a small flock at his family home, but the Year 9 student did some lateral thinking, and before long had been given approval to use the grounds of his school farm at the Mullumbimby Steiner School.
With the support of his teachers he turned his idea into a school project, putting together a business plan as part of his studies, incorporating different school subjects, attending community programs, working with local business owners and mentors and involving other students.
To raise the funds for his start-up he put together a crowdfunding and media campaign that successfully raised $15,000 to cover things like cartons, fences, feeders, water tanks and the necessary licences.
The campaign also captured the attention of the now late Chris Murphy, former INXS manager and egg farmer, who donated a chicken caravan.
By 2018 he was able to kick off his business, Oliver's Hens, with a flock of 450 hens, and started selling his eggs at the bustling Mullumbimby Farmers Market.
Success gave him the confidence to expand with another caravan, but to save on costs, he decided to build it himself.
"I could buy one for $22,000 or build one for $12,000," he said.
After completing the first, he went on to build another two as the operation grew.
Eventually the business outgrew the school grounds, and Oliver was able to secure a spot at The Farm, a 32ha property on the outskirts of Byron Bay that houses a collection of small scale farming enterprises and a restaurant, Three Blue Ducks.
Since moving nine months ago, Oliver has grown the flock to 2500 hens and five caravans, and expanded his markets to supply eggs to Three Blue Ducks and the Byron Farmers Market, along with local stores, supermarkets and other restaurants.
He's also taken three teenage employees under his wing, who come and help out after school.
Fresh, nutritious eggs produced in an ethical and sustainable way is the aim of Oliver's Hens, and there's a big emphasis on soil and pasture health.
A cell grazing system is used which sees the pasture grazed down by cattle, then left to rest until it begins to regrow. The chickens then come in to feed on the fresh new shoots and insects, while fertilising the grass.
The hens are also given a special feed mix from SOFT Agriculture in Mallanganee that contains biochar, which benefits the chickens' health, and feeds the soil.
"There's a continuous cycle of improving the soil and improving the pasture," Oliver said.
"Really, we're really grass farming. Because if the grass isn't right, the eggs aren't going to be as good and the cows aren't going to be as healthy."
Oliver also has a no waste approach, and to that end, has recently started making his own broth from the older chickens, which he sells at the farmers markets.
A keen innovator, Oliver has future plans to use robots to tow his chicken caravans instead of tractors so there's less soil compaction and use of fossil fuel.
And while he'd like to eventually own a piece of land, he knows he has a pretty solid proposition to take to landholders should he need to.
"I'm actually improving the soil," he said.
"The chickens benefit the land unbelievably."
He says young farmers shouldn't see land ownership as a must.
"There's a lot of landless farmers out there that are farming and doing well at it."
