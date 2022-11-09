The Land
Bunyip Bird in focus at Leeton summit

November 9 2022 - 11:00am
Endagered species: Australiasian Bitterns in rice. Photo: Matt Herring

Key scientists, conservationists, wetland managers, birdwatchers and farmers from across Australia with a passion for the iconic Australasian Bittern will meet early next year for an Australasian Bittern Summit, to be held from the 31 January 2023 - 3 February 2023 at the Historic Hyrdo, Leeton.

