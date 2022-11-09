Farmers are urged to take a minute if they find themselves in a sticky situation this harvest season. Three fatalities have already been caused by accidents associated with bogged machinery this year. As ongoing wet conditions continue to impact properties, it's important to take stock and fully assess potentially dangerous situations before acting.
A fatality in June caused by a broken recovery snap is a reminder of the dangers associated with extracting bogged vehicles. The turnout of almost 600 people at a Machinery Recovery Session in Grenfell in late October is testament to how important this issue is.
If you find yourself in a situation where you are removing bogged machinery, a few rules of thumb always apply. It's important to check the condition of recovery equipment every single time you use it. Metal fatigue may affect anchor points, chains stretch, and cables and straps can fray.
Always keep bystanders at least two-and-a-half times the length of the recovery straps, cables, or chains away from - and to the side - of the recovery. Never stand next to it.
When using cables, consider the use of pulleys for mechanical advantage. When joining straps, avoid the use of steel shackles - they become projectiles if something breaks.
Farming is an incredibly rewarding profession, but it can also be a dangerous one. Farming accounts for one in every five worker deaths - a statistic the sector is working on lowering. NSW Farmers delivers the Farm Safety Advisory Program, which helps farmers put measures in place to improve the overall safety of their farms.
The core message of the advisory program is to always take a moment before acting. Farmers will undoubtedly feel pressure to work quickly to get crops off this harvest season, but safety must always be paramount. Harvest is important, but nothing can replace a life.
