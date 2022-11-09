The Land

Safety is paramount this harvest season

November 10 2022 - 7:00am
Be careful around machinery during this harvest. Photo: Daily Advertiser

Farmers are urged to take a minute if they find themselves in a sticky situation this harvest season. Three fatalities have already been caused by accidents associated with bogged machinery this year. As ongoing wet conditions continue to impact properties, it's important to take stock and fully assess potentially dangerous situations before acting.

