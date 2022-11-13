Vets call time as burnout takes its toll

A new survey by Professionals Australia on veterinarian employment has revealed that Australia's veterinarian industry is in crisis. The in-depth Veterinarian Employment Survey conducted in August 2022, was completed by 510 veterinarians from across Australia. Professionals Australia CEO Jill McCabe said the survey revealed an industry where many veterinarians faced gruelling workplace conditions and held little hope for the future of the industry.
"Many veterinarians are experiencing stress and burnout due to increased work demands, long working hours, inadequate remuneration and gruelling working conditions. As a result, 77 per cent of vets are dissatisfied with the industry, 70 per cent would advise against embarking on a career as a vet and 30 per cent are planning to leave the industry within the next five years.
"Over a third of vets are dissatisfied with their pay - and believe their pay does not reflect the value of their skills or expertise and that they are poorly paid compared to other professions.
"Given the significant amount of time and money that vets invest in their education, they are understandably dissatisfied with their pay and conditions."
Ms McCabe said that poor working conditions and remuneration, a lack of work life balance and wanting a change in career were the main reasons for veterinarians planning to leave the industry.
"While already stretched, Australia's veterinarians had to contend with the addition of 3 million 'pandemic pets' in just two years, worsening existing issues with understaffing and unpaid overtime. As result, our already hard working veterinarians have been pushed to the absolute brink.
"Demand for veterinary services increased during the pandemic and this further intensified workloads and pressure. As a result, many of our already hard-working veterinarians have been pushed to the absolute brink and are wanting to leave the industry.
Ms McCabe said the survey was an invaluable resource in understanding the problems that veterinarians face and would inform the development of much needed reforms in the industry, including those proposed by the Federal Government's new industrial relations reforms.
"These survey results clearly demonstrate the need for major industrial relations reform and clearly make the case for the measures proposed in the Albanese Government's Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill, which will further assist vets to improve their pay and conditions by making bargaining more accessible.
"Our union will be working hard to drive improvements in veterinarians' pay and conditions through the industrial relations system and better health and safety practices in veterinarian workplaces, including mental health support for vets.
"We'll also be calling for greater government support for vets in regional areas and for lower costs for veterinarian education and training" Ms McCabe said.
