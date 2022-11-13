The Land

Professional dissatisfaction and burnout takes a toll on veterinarians

November 13 2022 - 11:00am
Vets call time as burnout takes its toll

A new survey by Professionals Australia on veterinarian employment has revealed that Australia's veterinarian industry is in crisis. The in-depth Veterinarian Employment Survey conducted in August 2022, was completed by 510 veterinarians from across Australia. Professionals Australia CEO Jill McCabe said the survey revealed an industry where many veterinarians faced gruelling workplace conditions and held little hope for the future of the industry.

