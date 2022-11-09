The Land
Casino Food Coop posts $7.9m loss as demand outpaces supply

By Jamie Brown
Updated November 10 2022 - 9:30am, first published 9:00am
Two years ago, following times of excessive supply, the Coop posted a $8.2m profit of which funds were put towards a new retail-ready packaging facility on site, opened for public inspection in May.

Casino Food Coop, rebranded from the Northern Cooperative Meat Company, announced a $7.9 million loss to its members and directors at this week's AGM.

