Casino Food Coop, rebranded from the Northern Cooperative Meat Company, announced a $7.9 million loss to its members and directors at this week's AGM.
Along with floods and inflation the biggest impact on operations has been an unprecedented shortage of livestock.
"National slaughter numbers have been revised down to 6.15m in 2022, some 1.5m below long-term averages, which demonstrates the extreme shortage of livestock", said CEO Simon Stahl.
Two years ago the Coop posted a $8.2m profit of which funds were put towards a new retail-ready packaging facility on site, opened for public inspection in May.
Returning Coop chairman, John Seccombe said: "Whilst the negative result can be attributed to reduced processing numbers through the Casino facility, the fundamentals of the business remain positive."
"Not only has lower processing numbers increased per unit costs, inflationary pressure on inputs has also had a negative impact on profitability."
"As if there were not enough issues, the February floods across the Northern Rivers caused enormous interruption to the Coop business. Whilst no assets were directly impacted from the floods, access to site and employees displaced by flooded homes resulted in numerous lost production days at significant cost to the Coop", Mr Stahl said.
"On a positive note, we were proud to be able to be at the forefront of the flood recovery effort. Our Casino plant was a centre point for the regional food drop response being coordinated by NSW police and the ADF. The carpark became a helipad. Emergency food packs, including meat from our cold store were distributed to those in need across the northern rivers."
The Casino Food Coop also coordinated and were able to resource employee volunteers and qualified tradesmen to help with the flood cleanup in Casino and surrounds.
By far the biggest impact on operations has been the unprecedented shortage of livestock.
With Australian kills now some 40 per cent below long term averages, the good news is restocking is building numbers and we expect 2023 harvest to improve markedly.
The challenge for our Coop and in fact the broader processing industry, is securing enough skilled labour to take advantage of increased supply when it finally happens, said Mr Stahl.
Commitment to employing locals remains resolute, however in the meantime the Coop continues to integrate Pacific Labour Scheme workers into their operations to underpin workforce recruitment.
"Our leadership program and improvement in diversity and culture remains a focus for our Coop along with our employee assistance program, including health and wellbeing and the commencement of our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan," said Mr Stahl.
John Seccombe and Neil Short were returned to the board for a further three year term. Robert Sinnamon was returned to the board for a further two years.
John Seccombe was reappointed Chairman.
