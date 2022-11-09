The battle for control of the dairying and organic A2 infant formula group, Australian Dairy Nutritionals (ASX code AHF), could go either way at the extraordinary meeting on November 18.
In the war of words between the existing board and the rebels, who want to sack two directors and install three of their own people at the top table, the latest figures are making the Punter rethink his support for the current directors.
The quarterly report shows that the company is seriously short of cash, burning through $2.2 million in the three months to the end of September. At that point, it had barely enough in the bank to last six months.
The directors say some 40 per cent of that was one-off costs and they will spend less this quarter.
The company is debt-free as a result of selling off some of its dairy farms, but the Punter wonders if, in hindsight, it would have been better to keep some of that farm cash to put a real push behind the launch of the new baby formula range.
The company's point of difference is that its latest infant formula is both A2 and organically certified, but production only began in the last quarter, with the first product delivered to Chemist Warehouse last month. Presumably, a lot of time and money - which it hasn't got - will still be needed to ramp up marketing and production.
The rebels say the latest farm sale means the company will not have enough organic A2 milk for its formula, while the directors say they have three times as much as they need. Presumably, it all depends on how much formula each thinks they can sell.
If they win, the rebel directors will begin a review of the company's affairs, with a view to contracting out production to a specialist infant formula manufacturer.
The Punter always has the option of selling his shares at a slight loss.
