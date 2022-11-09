A court has ticked off on a Canadian takeover of Tasmanian-based salmon and prawn producer Tassal.
The New South Wales Supreme Court made orders on Tuesday approving seafood giant Cooke Inc.'s takeover of Tassal via a scheme of arrangement involving Cooke subsidiary Aquaculture Australia Company.
The court decision followed Tassal shareholders last week overwhelmingly voting in favour of Cooke's $5.23 per share offer.
The takeover - which was supported by the Tassal board - means all three of Tasmania's big salmon producers will have passed into foreign ownership.
Petuna (New Zealand) and Huon Aquaculture (Brazil) had previously been taken over.
Tassal told the ASX it expected to lodge a copy of the court orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Wednesday.
It said that would make the scheme of arrangement legally effective.
The company said it would ask that its shares be suspended from trading on the ASX at the close of trading on Wednesday.
Tassal has operated since the 1980s, growing to become one of Tasmania's biggest companies.
Its website says it has 1712 employees.
According to Cooke, Tassal farmed 40,000 tonnes of Atlantic salmon and 5500 tonnes of black tiger prawns in 2021, for domestic and export markets.
"Our family-owned company is keen to have the opportunity to continue to grow Tassal from the strong base the employees, management and board have created," Cooke chief executive Glenn Cooke said in August.
"We have demonstrated acquisition history where Cooke has left operations management in place for continuity.
"We are highly impressed with the quality of Tassal's infrastructure, people and culture."
Mr Cooke said the company understood the Tasmanian fish farming industry was Australia's most valuable seafood production sector.
He said the top priority would be to work with other producers and regulators on continuous environmental improvement plans, plus strengthening supply chain and community relationships
Tassal and the wider salmon farming sector have come under fire from environmentalists for years.
The Bob Brown Foundation recently described Tassal as toxic and was also critical of Cooke.
"Cooke has already seen salmon farming starting to be phased out in Canada due to its monumental impacts, so now they are coming to Tasmania, where the government couldn't care less about the environmental impacts," BBF fish farm campaigner Alistair Allan said on November 3.
"Tassal has shown Cooke that you can get away with anything, whether that be killing seals or destroying entire ecosystems, as they did in Macquarie Harbour in 2018."
State Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer in August said the salmon industry continued to be one of Tasmania's success stories and the government was a proud supporter of it.
"Since the industry began in the 1980s, Tasmanian companies have been pioneers in fish farming, animal health, technology and environmental improvement to match our unique local conditions," she said.
