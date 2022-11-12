Australia will celebrate National Agriculture Day to acknowledge the contribution of farmers to our communities on November 18.
The theme for this year's celebration is 'Innovation in Agriculture'.
To recognise the important role that agriculture plays, this year Regional Development Australia - Southern Inland (RDASI) is hosting the 'Innovation in Ag' Conference and Gala Dinner at Goulburn on November 25.
Guest speakers will discuss food security, biosecurity and high-tech ag solutions, along with farmers who are leading the way in sustainable farming.
Speakers include Robyn Alders, Honorary Professor and chair of the NSW Farmers Upper Lachlan branch, Mick Keogh, deputy chair and Agricultural Commissioner ACCC, Cressida Cains, owner and director of the Pecora Group and founder of Dairy Cocoon, Georgie and Belinda Kelly, wool producers from Rugby Pastoral Co., Carolina Merriman, grazier, chair of the NSW Farmers Yass branch, Jen Medway, farmer, Penrose Pastoral Co. and manager, Regional Tech Hub and Darren Price, CEO/director of Price Rural.
"RDASI is so proud to have the amazing calibre of speakers participating in our conference this year. Innovation in farming is vital for the future of our agriculture sector and being able to present this information within our region in an honour," RDASI CEO Carissa Wells said.
Following the conference, a gala dinner and charity auction will be held featuring well-known Landline Journalist, ag historian and farmer Tim Lee as guest speaker.
"Tim Lee is a powerhouse in the ag community," RDASI chair Rowena Abbey said.
"He's a journalist, historian, farmer, writer and traveller, well respected in his fields and one of Australia's most well-known faces.
"To have Tim attend our dinner is a real coup."
Where: Grace Millsom Function Centre, Goulburn.
Tickets: www.rdasi.org.au/agday
