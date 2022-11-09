The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

NSW Wine award winners for 2022 announced

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
November 9 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bourne President of NSW Wine with 2022 winner Chris Tyrrell, Tyrrell's, and the Governor of New South Wales, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC. Photo: Supplied.

TYRELL'S 2013 Vat 1 Semillion from the Hunter Valley has been awarded the Governor's trophy for best in show at the 2022 NSW Wine awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.