TYRELL'S 2013 Vat 1 Semillion from the Hunter Valley has been awarded the Governor's trophy for best in show at the 2022 NSW Wine awards.
Wines from across the state were judged with 79 wines awarded gold medals earlier last month and 18 awarded trophies at the event in Sydney held last week.
The winning Semillion was awarded a score of 96 and the judges commented the class overall was extraordinary.
"So much freshness, complexity, energy and detail. It shows why NSW Semillon is a shining light on the world stage."
The trophy winners were:
Australia Post Trophy for Best Riesling: Mount Majura 2022 Riesling, Canberra District.
NSW DPI Trophy for Best Semillon: Tyrrell's 2013 Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley.
Finlayson's Trophy for Best Chardonnay: Nick O'Leary 2018 Chardonnay, Tumbarumba.
Orora Trophy for Best Other White Variety: Tumblong Hills 2022 Chenin Blanc, Gundagai.
CCLTrophy for Best Light Red/Rosé: First Creek Wines 2022 Limited Release Rosé, Hunter Valley.
Australia Post Trophy for Best Pinot Noir: Poachers Vineyard 2021 Pinot Noir, Canberra District.
RIEDEL Trophy for Best Shiraz: Nugan Estate 2020 Cookoothama Shiraz, Riverina.
Nexia Australia Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon: Corang Estate 2021 Hilltops Cabernet Sauvignon, Hilltops.
MCC Trophy for Best Other Red Variety: Skimstone 2021 Barbera, Mudgee.
Gulbali Institute Trophy for Best Red Blend: Skimstone 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, Mudgee.
NSW DPI Best Organic Wine Award: See Saw 2022 Riesling, Orange.
Chair of Judges Trophy for Best Mudgee Wine: Skimstone 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, Mudgee.
Nexia Australia Trophy for Best Sparkling Wine: Printhie Wines 2011 Swift Blanc de Blancs, Orange.
ICC Sydney Trophy for Best Sweet Wine: De Bortoli 2019 Noble One Semillon, Riverina.
ICC Sydney Trophy for Best Fortified: De Bortoli NV Black Noble 10 Years Old Semillon, Riverina.
Orora Trophy for Best Dry White in Show: Tyrrell's 2013 Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley.
CCL Trophy for Best Dry Red in Show: Nugan Estate 2020 Cookoothama Shiraz, Riverina.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
