Quirindi silo art project emerges.
Quirindi's silo art project is estimated to attract more than 49,000 visitors a year and potentially create an extra 48 jobs in the town worth about $2 million.
President of the silo committee, Ian Carter, said the project would be much different from other silo art projects around the nation as it would combine Peter Ryan's painting and an animated light show, curated by the artist, that would constantly be changing.
Painting the silos, Mr Carter said, has been funded by grants of about $600,000 from three sources: the NSW Government, the Salvation Army and Liverpool Plains Shire Council, which is providing the roadworks for traffic to stop and enjoy the sights.
However, the ongoing cost of the animated light show is expected to cost about $10,000 and more funds were needed to ensure this part of the installation went ahead.
READ MORE AT:
Addressing a community breakfast on Wednesday morning that attracted 104 registrations, Mr Carter said the silo project was creating plenty of excitement in the town.
He outlined anecdotal evidence of the success of silo painting projects, including the Thallon pub in southwest Queensland, which increased its turnover by $300,000.
"In Dunedoo, which features local jockey Hugh Bowman and retired superstar thoroughbred Winx, three new shops opened in town because of the increase in tourist traffic," he said.
Mr Carter said regional economic modelling undertaken by Griffith University predicted the visitor numbers to see the silo art to be 49,250. It also made the estimate of 48 jobs worth $2m and s similar amount added to the community described as value adding.
The artist, Peter Ryan, who hails from Perth, was selected from 120 expressions of interest and has been an animator for 20 years and more recently turned his hand to oil painting.
Mr Ryan will be providing the animated light show displays on the silos. This aspect makes the installation even more unique, as he can upload different animations from his home in WA to change the appearance of the light show.
Mr Carter said the installation would attract art lovers and be an opportunity for local story givers to get involved.
Mr Ryan paid tribute to time spent with Mr Carter and LPSC councillor Jason Allan, the chief executive officer for the Walhallow Local Aboriginal Land Council.
He said time spent with them added to the story-telling aspects of the land around Quirindi, the Liverpool Plains, and its animals.
Keeping the perspective of his silo subjects is solved by technology, simply using projectors, 'scribble lines' on the silos, which Mr Ryan superimposes his images by computer and, finally, grid squares. He said the silo has lines about 60 centimetres apart and provides a pattern to keep a perspective with. The paint he uses is a commercial line, Dulux Weathershield.
While the artwork on the silos is estimated to be completed in five to six weeks, committee member Sal Alden said a visit to watch Mr Ryan at work is well worth the drive.
The light show is expected to go live in about eight to 10 weeks, Ms Alden said.
