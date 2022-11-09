As flooding impacts much of the eastern states of Australia, I note with pride the amazing contribution of the volunteers who step up and contribute their time and talent to frontline emergency services.
Whether it's preparing for impending impact, assisting with rescue and response, or with clean up and remediation after the event, each of these selfless actions positively impact the lives of individuals and community.
These volunteers have been described as the "backbone of our crisis and emergency response", and to me, they also represent the "heart and soul of our nation".
Being a part of the community and working to achieve a common purpose is part of the psyche of regional, rural, and remote Australia. For me, the sense of belonging and giving back to community is the collective spirit that drives volunteering.
A survey of CWA membership found that 94 per cent of members rated "service to my local community" as one of the top reasons for being a member.
This aligns with research undertaken in 2020 by Volunteering Australia that found 74.2pc of volunteers surveyed indicated that helping others or community was the underlying reason for volunteering.
Across Australia, it is estimated that over five million people - almost a quarter of all Australians aged 15 years and over - volunteered in 2020 and contributed 489.5 million hours of their time to various support services.
Volunteer organisations and their members are essential contributors to emergency response, resilience, and community cohesion. This skilled voluntary workforce cannot be taken for granted as it is currently at risk, with the rate of volunteering declining over time.
More recently, this has been exacerbated by the high rate of volunteer fatigue and burnout, given the numerous crises that have impacted our communities.
To address this decline, we must work with our communities to support the well-being of our current volunteers while promoting volunteering opportunities and highlighting the benefits of voluntary work. These can include expanding an individual's social network, improving their sense of community, and improving their health and well-being.
As president of the largest women's association in NSW, I have observed - and the research supports these observations - that a family history of volunteering is a positive predictor of future participation, with 70pc of all volunteers having parents who undertook voluntary work or having volunteered as a child.
Above all, the main reason people report that they first became involved in volunteering is that they knew someone who was involved or that they were asked to join.
Keeping that in mind, it's time for all of us working in volunteer organisations across NSW to reach out to our communities and invite new recruits.
