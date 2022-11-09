The Land
Opinion

Australia's volunteers are the heart and soul of our nation, Joy Beames says

By Joy Beames
November 10 2022 - 5:00am
CWA of NSW president Joy Beames says it's time to reach out to our communities and invite new volunteers. Photo: Supplied

As flooding impacts much of the eastern states of Australia, I note with pride the amazing contribution of the volunteers who step up and contribute their time and talent to frontline emergency services.

