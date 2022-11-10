After having to postpone their annual on-property sale due to wet weather, Norm Smith, Glenwood stud Principal, was extremely pleased with the results of the sale and the support from new and repeat buyers.
There were 150 rams on offer with 126 being sold to reach a clearance rate 84 per cent. The sale topped at $7500 for an average of $3230.
The $7500 top-priced ram was single-born Glenwood 210035, who was purchased by Jim McLaughlin, "Marryanbone", Warren.
The ram had impressive figures, being in the top 5pc for Yearling Fibre Coefficient of Variation (YDCV) and Yearling Eye Muscle Depth (YEMD) and was also in the top 20pc for Yearling Fat (YFAT) and Yearling Staple Length (YSL).
Mr McLaughlin said he chose the ram as he had a good body with "the SRS, long, white and soft wool" that is proven in these wet conditions.
He said that people thinking about moving away from the Merinos should try the SRS genetics before moving to shedding breeds.
He runs a stud flock, where they annual breed fifty rams for their stud and sell three-hundred privately.
The second top priced ram was twin-born Glenwood 210595, who was purchased for $7250 by Bill Mann, Rylstone. The ram was in the top 20pc for YDCV and YSL.
Competition between bidders remained consistent throughout the entire draft with Lots 29, Glenwood 210094, and 129, Glenwood 210296 selling for $7000. Dominic Hallam, Cooee stud secured the highest bid for Glenwood 210094 and Glenwood 210296 was purchased by Mark Murphy, Goondiwindi.
Volume buyers included Steve and Kate Kiss, Spicers Creek, who purchased 12 rams to average $4104.
Another volume buyer was Peter Lawson, Wagga Wagga, purchasing 9 rams which averaged $4389.
Mr Smith commented on how he was very impressed with the support from buyers with a few new faces on the scene.
The Glenwood genetics were highly sort after with bidders from as far as South Australia purchasing rams. The South Australian buyer, Scott Speed, Coulta, purchased 6 rams that averaged $2500.
Mr Smith was impressed that people were very understanding of their need to postpone the sale by a month and was pleased with the support.
He was commented on "the quality and depth of the rams" even in adverse weather conditions.
Mr Smith is trying to achieve "outstanding processing wools, that are white and low maintenance in the paddock."
Tom Pollard, Peter Milling & Company, Dubbo, commented on the "tremendous line-up of rams" which lead to a successful sale.
The sale was conducted by Peter Milling & Company with Tom Pollard and Danny Tink as auctioneers.
