Last week the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) met for the second last time this year and continued the trend of a 75bps increase in the federal funds rate.
The increase, although in line with consensus, was paired with hawkish comments from Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell, who outlined that it is "very premature" to think about pausing rate hikes and that "we have a ways to go, ground to cover with interest rates before we get to that level of interest rates that we think is sufficiently restrictive."
Major US indices reacted negatively on Wednesday, with the NASDAQ closing 3.36 per cent lower and the S&P500 down 2.50pc.
The following night, the Bank of England also announced a 75bps rate hike which was dovishly framed by Governor Bailey in a press conference stating that "we think bank rates will have to go up less than what's currently priced into financial markets."
Despite the positive words, markets are still pricing a 50pc chance of another 75bps hike at the next meeting and a peak rate of around 4.75pc next year.
Chinese markets rallied on Friday as rumours spread that China had put together a conditional re-opening plan, which reportedly mapped out a material re-opening by March 2023.
Despite the positive words, markets are still pricing a 50pc chance of another 75bps hike at the next meeting and a peak rate of around 4.75pc next year.- Christopher Hindmarsh
The report, which has since been denied by Chinese officials, stated that a former senior official at China's Centre for Disease Control told a Citi conference China would open to Hong Kong early next year, progressively followed by other areas.
Rumours spread quickly as the Hang Seng rose by 5.46pc on Friday and the Shanghai Composite finished the day 2.43pc higher. Re-opening rumours are likely to continue given the significant economic cost of zero-COVID-19 however, a pivot in the policy could be delayed given the incoming winter and low vaccination levels in China for people over 60.
And finally, it was a mixed report for US Payroll data on Friday with a strong headline figure, but the unemployment rate picked up to 3.7pc against the 3.6pc expected. As for the headline, payrolls came in at 261,000 verse the expected 193,000 and the 263,000 previous figure.
Average hourly earnings were close to consensus at 0.37pc against 0.3pc expected, and the year-on-year was as expected at 4.7pc.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.