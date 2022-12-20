It is not often sheep producers have the luxury of starting from scratch with a new wool shed and attached set of sheep yards.
But for David and Jenny Thompson, Bethungra Park, Illabo, NSW, their move back into sheep in 2016 prompted them to reconsider their existing sheep infrastructure and make some changes.
"It is so exciting to be involved with innovation and this shed has all of the latest ideas to make sheep and wool handling easier and more efficient," Mrs Thompson said.
They had been 100 per cent croppers from when they had moved to the 2200-hectare property in 2010, but with the purchase of western-bred Merino ewes to be joined to Border Leicester rams, the need to upgrade their sheep facilities became paramount.
"We had old yards which hadn't been used for some time and we replaced them with a set designed by Simon (Flinn)," Mrs Thompson said.
Mr Thompson said they decided they wanted good facilities from the start, and a friend in the district who had also been looking at sheep yard design around the country, recommended the Riverina firm Flinn Design.
"So we let Simon take the lead," he said. "The first day we used the yards, Jenny was on the draft, and once the sheep started to run through, she had no trouble taking the lambs off."
The entire premise for Flinn Design in designing the yards and the penning in the shed was to allow the sheep to flow naturally with only pressure and natural draw, preferably without dogs.
To that end, he has installed a "ram to ewe" unit which puts slow pressure on the sheep in the catching pens, reducing the catching pen size therefore bringing them closer to the shearer each time and still allowing the shearer to pick his pen.
"Getting sheep into sheep handlers is not always an easy task, so the continual investment in this area in shearing sheds (singular sheep immobilisation) is frustrating, we need to think bigger picture," he said.
"The laneway feeds in shearing sheds into the immobilisation units have labour availability constraints, I have an issue with that, especially when you are containing individual stock because a welfare point of view they obviously don't enjoy it."
Mr Flinn argues that a well-designed catching pen with no dogs is a much better option.
"Obviously the sheep haven't gone through the turmoil of being individually constrained from the previous shearing and are easier to pen up," he said.
It was one of the most interesting innovations in the new shed at Bethungra Park, and one in which the Thompsons are very pleased.
"With innovation and new ideas, you need to have someone to go with the innovator and we are really pleased with the result," Mr Thompson said.
Mr Flinn said innovation is only as good as the uptake, but if you do it properly and do it with a professional you will be rewarded.
The four-stand raised-board shed has the chutes set offset, so the shearer can release the shorn sheep without too much twisting.
And the wool bins on the ground floor can be raised to the wool floor if necessary.
Another feature which would be apparent to any who has ever tried to work sheep through a shed is that the battens have all been designed in each pen changing direction so as the sheep cannot see daylight underneath, allowing for passive guidance to encourage draw throughout.
"We talk about ethical stock handling, you will have it in this shed," Mr Flinn said.
"There are so many labour-saving devices which will only make it less expensive to shear and therefore put more money in your pockets."
Indicating their confidence in the sheep and wool industry, Mrs Thompson said they are planning on increasing the stock numbers to about 4000 ewes joined.
"We are building for the future, it is an exciting time for us," she said.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
