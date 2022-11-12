Absence in the spring is the thorn in every gardener's green thumb.
If we have to be away for even a few days, we're terrified that the seeds we sowed last week will die from dehydration or we'll miss the crab apple in bloom.
The crab apple on my mind, Bechtel's Crab or Malus ioensis 'Plena' from Illinois, US, is an especially sore point.
In many ways, it is an irritating tree, prone to scab, with a kind of rounded but fairly shapeless crown and flowers that last for three days if I'm lucky.
I grow it partly because it was a mega favourite of Bill's mother - it flourished in her Glen Innes garden - and also because, despite its faults, it is probably the most beautiful crab apple of all, with attractive grey-green leaves and large, shell-shaped, semi-double flowers, deep pink in bud, opening to pinky white and delicately scented.
Its greatest moment of beauty is when the buds are half open, and this is what I was recently destined to miss due to a few days' absence at exactly the wrong time.
For once, nature actually did the right thing.
The weather continued cold and damp, extending Bechtel's blooming for well over a week. It looked beautiful on my return; gardeners have to be lucky sometimes.
Anxious as I was not to miss the apple blossom, I was far twitchier about my vegetable seeds.
Two weeks earlier, I'd sown trays of corn, eggplant, squash, beans, pumpkins and capsicums. All are frost tender, so if any were lost and I had to re-sow, I'd lose precious growing time.
The eggplants and pumpkins hadn't sprouted, but I was worried about the tiny emerging seedlings of the rest. Crisis.
I had two choices. I could put the trays under some shrubs, where they would stay damp from the earth below but at the mercy of slugs, snails, rabbits and an unlikely but possible hard frost. Or I could zip them into my propagating cupboard, where they would be warm and cosy but increasingly dry.
I decided that dehydration was probably the lesser risk.
The seed trays have holes in the bases, so I put each tray into a polystyrene box containing a small amount of water, zipped them all into the cupboard and crossed my fingers.
We were away for five days, and the minute we got home - after admiring the apple blossom - I rushed to unzip the cupboard.
All was well; the potting mix in each tray was damp, and best of all, the tiny seedlings had doubled in size.
I'd taken a chance on the veggies in a raised bed that I'd planted as seedlings two months earlier, but they were fine too, and the spinach was ready to harvest. Hurrah.
Denbigh Garden and Pottery Studio, 531 Cobbitty Road, Cobbitty, 2570 is open on the weekend, November 12-13 from 10am-4pm. Entry is $10, children under 15 enter free.
The garden entry fee is donated to Turning Point community welfare centre in Camden.
For further details, visit www.myopengarden.com.au/
