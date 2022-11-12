The Land

Spring's fleeting blooms | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
November 12 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bechtels crab apple (Malus ioensis Plena) needs irrigation during dry summers. It prefers slightly acid soil.

Absence in the spring is the thorn in every gardener's green thumb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.