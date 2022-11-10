Should you build or buy investment property?

This article is in partnership with SEO Partners.
If you're thinking of investing in property, you might be wondering whether it's better to buy an existing property or build a new one. Of course, both approaches have pros and cons, and the answer ultimately depends on your circumstances. So to help you make a decision, here are some advantages and tips to bear in mind for building and buying an investment property.
More and more people are choosing to buy existing properties as an investment, and there are several reasons why this can be advantageous. Here are some of the key benefits:
When you buy an existing property, you can inspect it thoroughly before deciding. It means there won't be any nasty surprises down the line.
Not only will you save money, but existing properties come with established gardens and landscaping. Therefore, it saves you money on landscaping costs.
Banks are often willing to lend money for an existing property than for a new build, as they can use the property as collateral if you default on the loan.
As you start looking at existing properties, keep the following tips in mind:
An excellent real estate agent will deeply understand the local market. They help to find properties that match your investment criteria. If you live in Australia, you can check out Pinnacle Buyers Agents. They are experienced and can help you find the right property for your needs.
When you've found a property you're interested in, be sure to do your research. Check out the surrounding area, speak to the neighbours, and get a feel for the community. You should also conduct a building inspection to check for structural issues.
It's important to remember that property investment is a long-term play. So don't expect to make a quick profit - instead, focus on building equity and generating rental income.
Many people are put off by the idea of building an investment property, but there are actually several advantages to this approach. Here are some things to bear in mind.
When you build a new property, you can design it specifically for your needs. For example, Sun City Air offers various air conditioning solutions that you can tailor to your property. But, of course, you also want to ensure you get the right mix of bedrooms and bathrooms. Also, enough living space to make your tenants comfortable.
A brand-new property will likely have fewer maintenance issues than an older one. It means you'll save money on repairs down the line. Plus, it has a builder's warranty for peace of mind.
Because new properties are in high demand, they often appreciate value more quickly. This means your investment could grow faster if you choose to sell in the future.
Now that we've looked at the advantages of building a new property, let's take a look at some tips to help you get started:
When you're planning to build a new property, it's important to get expert help. A builder broker can connect you with the right builder for your project and help you get the best possible price.
The location of your property is one of the most critical factors in its success. So make sure to choose an area that's growing in popularity and has good infrastructure.
It's important to remember that quality counts when you're building a new property. Don't cut corners on materials or construction - it will only come back to bite you down the line.
There's no easy answer when deciding whether to buy or build investment property. It ultimately comes down to your circumstances and what's important to you as an investor. Buying an existing property is probably your best bet if you're looking for a hassle-free investment.
However, if you're looking for an investment that you can customise and that has the potential to appreciate, then building new might be the way to go. Whichever approach you choose, be sure to research and seek professional advice before making any decisions-after all, investing in property is a big commitment.