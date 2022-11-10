Should you build or buy investment property?

When considering buying an existing dwelling or building a new one, both approaches have pros and cons, and the answer ultimately depends on your circumstances. Picture Shutterstock

If you're thinking of investing in property, you might be wondering whether it's better to buy an existing property or build a new one. Of course, both approaches have pros and cons, and the answer ultimately depends on your circumstances. So to help you make a decision, here are some advantages and tips to bear in mind for building and buying an investment property.

The advantages of buying existing property

More and more people are choosing to buy existing properties as an investment, and there are several reasons why this can be advantageous. Here are some of the key benefits:

You'll know what you're getting

When you buy an existing property, you can inspect it thoroughly before deciding. It means there won't be any nasty surprises down the line.

It's usually cheaper

Not only will you save money, but existing properties come with established gardens and landscaping. Therefore, it saves you money on landscaping costs.

It's easier to finance

Banks are often willing to lend money for an existing property than for a new build, as they can use the property as collateral if you default on the loan.

Tips for buying existing property

As you start looking at existing properties, keep the following tips in mind:

1. Find a good real estate agent

An excellent real estate agent will deeply understand the local market. They help to find properties that match your investment criteria.

2. Do your due diligence

When you've found a property you're interested in, be sure to do your research. Check out the surrounding area, speak to the neighbours, and get a feel for the community. You should also conduct a building inspection to check for structural issues.

3. Have realistic expectations

It's important to remember that property investment is a long-term play. So don't expect to make a quick profit - instead, focus on building equity and generating rental income.

The advantages of building new property

Many people are put off by the idea of building an investment property, but there are actually several advantages to this approach. Here are some things to bear in mind.

You can customise it to your needs

When you build a new property, you can design it specifically for your needs. But, of course, you also want to ensure you get the right mix of bedrooms and bathrooms. Also, enough living space to make your tenants comfortable.

It will be brand new

A brand-new property will likely have fewer maintenance issues than an older one. It means you'll save money on repairs down the line. Plus, it has a builder's warranty for peace of mind.

It could appreciate in value faster

Because new properties are in high demand, they often appreciate value more quickly. This means your investment could grow faster if you choose to sell in the future.

Tips for building new property

Now that we've looked at the advantages of building a new property, let's take a look at some tips to help you get started:

1. Get expert help

When you're planning to build a new property, it's important to get expert help. A builder broker can connect you with the right builder for your project and help you get the best possible price.

2. Choose your location carefully

The location of your property is one of the most critical factors in its success. So make sure to choose an area that's growing in popularity and has good infrastructure.

3. Don't cut corners

It's important to remember that quality counts when you're building a new property. Don't cut corners on materials or construction - it will only come back to bite you down the line.

Conclusion

There's no easy answer when deciding whether to buy or build investment property. It ultimately comes down to your circumstances and what's important to you as an investor. Buying an existing property is probably your best bet if you're looking for a hassle-free investment.

