THE impressive 41 hectare (101 acre) Macquarie River property Kurwyn Park has sold at auction for $2.84 million.
Located in the Terramungamine area 14km north of Dubbo, the buyers were Dale and Kathy Curtis, who sold their Trundle property The Wilgas in December and were looking to relocate closer to Dubbo.
Four of the six parties that registered to bid were active at the auction, which opened at $2m and was "on the market" at $2.76m.
Kurwyn Park was offered by Kurt and Bronwyn Wilkinson and has about 95 per cent arable country including alluvial black soils and areas of red loams.
The property features a stunning four bedroom home set in an elevated position looking across to the Macquarie River.
Other improvements include sheds and steel cattle yards.
The marketing of Kurwyn Park was handled by Brian McAneney and Frank Power, Ray White Rural, Dubbo.
