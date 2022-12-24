Norco supplier Ross Blanch not only cares for his herd of dairy cows but also for farmers in distress, as a mental health counsellor for more than 28 years.
"I wanted to give something back to my community and I couldn't do anything during the day with the dairy so offering to talk to people over the phone by night seemed a like a perfect fit," he said.
"It was grim through the drought," he said. "It was crippling in every area and if prices for farmgate milk didn't lift when they did farms would have shut down everywhere.
"Where we are now has made a difference, but it's not perfect. I get 85 cents a litre but it was 58c/l in 2019 and in 1989 it was 54c/l. If you want to stay in business you become pretty clever. I get tips off people all the time. When someone like a rural financial counsellor tells me something I bring it home."
The attitude has paid off with the Blanch farm at Rosewood, west of Ipswich, Qld, voted Dairy Australia's Most Improved Milk Quality Award for 2021 from within all Norco suppliers.
Mr Blanch said he was just like many of his farmer neighbours, who are all brilliant at doing the job in difficult times, but struggle with their own mental health.
"They can work and work but forget about themselves," he said.
Norco field officer Brenda McLaughlin has a knack for knowing when someone needs a chat and she encouraged Mr Blanch to use his social talents to help those farmers who needed a listening ear.
"They say to me, I never knew I needed to talk to someone. Now I know I do," said Mr Blanch.
"As for me, I can talk to anyone. I build a rapport. Then I ask them are you really ok? And they look at me vague. But what we have in common is farming.
"If something is broken you fix it on the farm. But when it comes to yourself, well, she'll be right.
Mr Blanch continues to support farmers with their mental health, devoting his time to help farmers.
"It's been rewarding to be able to help people just by answering the phone and sometimes dropping in," Mr Blanch says.
"Most people have to repair themselves but they need to be prompted. Otherwise they stay on their own farm in their own misery, riddled with anxiety.
"As a mental health worker we say - you've got to do this yourself, but I'll help you."
Ms McLachlan learnt about Ross and his passion in supporting fellow farmers with mental health struggles on a farm visit.
"I can see the multitude of benefits of what Ross does for farmers," she said.
In her role she has seen many farms in crisis following natural disasters like this year's floods.
"It was quite horrific and took months and months for farmers to rebuild after the damage.
"I found it very hard to see the farmers so affected and to lose so much. Farmers still had to get up early every day to milk the cows whilst also repairing the damage on their farms.
Mr Blanch took it upon himself to reach out to Ms McLachlan to check in with her and ask her how she was coping.
"It took me by surprise that Ross wanted to listen to me and from then on my phone calls with him became a debriefing session," Ms McLachlan said.
"I was able to call Ross and generally talk about the hardness I was witnessing; he was such a terrific help."
Ms McLachlan encourages farmers, no matter how small of an issue they might be experiencing, to pick up the phone and call Ross.
"Farmers may think it isn't worth Ross's time if it is a small issue," said Ms McLachlan. "But over time small issues can become bigger issues."
