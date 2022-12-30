There is a quiet farming revolution occurring across Australian landscapes.
The change is inspired by and connected to natural systems, with no use of synthetic fertilisers or toxic pesticides and tonnes of nutrient-dense foods is produced.
And recognising that revolution, National Regenerative Agriculture Day (NRAD) is officially gazetted by the Federal parliament to be the 14 February each year.
NRAD is an initiative by Social Impact Organisation Carbon8.
Carbon8 supports farmers to transition to regenerative agriculture.
NRAD2023 has the intention to raise awareness of the quantities and types of pesticides used in the growing of food, and provide alternatives to how food is and can be produced, at scale.
Some of Australia's best known practitioners and supporters are Ambassadors to promote this farming revolution.
John Fairley is a third generation dairy farmer from Picton, an hour south of Sydney, and in 2006 he was unable to purchase the usual fertilisers and pesticides due to financial constraints.
"I was astonished to see how abundant the growth of the pastures were without these expensive inputs and from that moment, realised there was much to learn," he said.
Internationally respected and distinguished science writer, Julian Cribb, started writing about the toxicity of the planetary system many years ago in his book The Coming Famine , then Food or War?
Since then he has written The Poisoned Planet and Earth Detox , citing hundreds of destructive examples of man-made toxic and untested chemicals
"The planet's resources are finite yet the development of man-made toxic chemicals, most untested either singly or in combinations, means every living thing is compromised," Mr Cribb said.
Dr Gundi Rhoades is a vet in north-western NSW and sees first-hand the outcomes of ill-health in animals.
However, she also notes the symptoms of the human owners which prompted her to write The Food Solution .
"It explores the connection between soil, health, diseases and what happened to our food in the last 50 years or so. I inform about the gut and soil microbiomes, nutrient deficiencies, what they do and why it matters (for people and dogs or cats), why our food is nearly void of nutrients nowadays and what the chemicals used on the farm do to ecosystems and our bodies", she says.
Dr Vandana Shiva is internationally recognised as 'Monsanto's worst nightmare', as she continually challenges the appropriation of seeds becoming intellectual property by corporations.
Her powerful advocacy has educated and inspired millions of people from every country about the inequity and unfairness of who controls the seeds as this then controls life on Earth.
"Industrial farming is the biggest source of destruction on the planet," Dr Shiva says.
"The war on earth begins in the minds of men".
Bruce Maynard's family has lived near Narromine for generations, and Bruce has been farming without chemicals for 30 years.
His innovative No-Kill Cropping, and Self-Herding Stock methods contributed to his award as the 2022 Bob Hawke National Landcare Award.
"Not only is human health deeply affected but the capacity of our ecological systems is being destroyed, with no repercussions for those using the killer chemicals," Bruce says.
"This is the major reason why I am an Ambassador for NRAD2023 - to expose the thousands of chemicals in the for chain slowly killing humans and our landscapes."
Program manager for NRAD2023 is Pennie Scott, an organic producer of wine and olive oil from Canowindra.
She said the theme for NRAD 2023 - Exposing chemicals in the food chain - will make people aware that Australia allows 144 chemicals which have been banned in the US, UK and EU, to be used here.
"Testing of chemicals in foods is cumbersome and expensive and probably one reason why so little testing is done," she said.
"With the increased adoption of regenerative practices, we are co-ordinating the celebration of the actions and results of the many groups with results becoming more obvious across the country. Of course, the real test is in drought!"
Carolyn Suggate is the executive director of ORICoop, an organic investment cooperative and she said the federal government and the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) must consider the impact of pesticides on the organic industry.
"What happens when an organic producer's land is contaminated from spray drift?," she asked
"This is an ongoing existential risk to organic production systems without the right protections in place.
"It is imperative to have clear regulatory guidelines as to the safety, risks and the provision of these chemicals for use in all forms of agricultural systems. Will there be ongoing regular testing of these chemicals and the capacity to regularly test to the specified levels required for organic producers and other industries that are looking for food that is free of chemical residues?"
Ms Scott said there is widely held common belief is that 'enough food cannot be grown without the use of pesticides and artificial fertilisers'.
"This is a useful argument for developers and sellers of such products to assure future markets," she said.
"However, the governance structure between the 'regulator' of agricultural chemicals used in Australia and any accountability is non-existent."
If you are interested for more information, Ms Scott suggests the website - https://www.nrad.org.au/
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.