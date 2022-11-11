COONABARABRAN district property Kilby has been listed for $3 million after being put to auction on Wednesday.
The undulating 742 hectare (1844 acre) property offered by the Davies family features sandy loams to heavier red and chocolate basalt soils.
The stated carrying capacity is 200 cows or 2000 dry sheep equivalents.
The asking price is equal to about $4043/ha ($1627/acre) or $15,000/breeder area.
About 90 per cent of Kilby is considered arable with 140ha sown to pasture including premier digit, clovers and consul love grass.
The well fenced property is divided into 15 paddocks with a laneway.
Water is supplied from 12 dams and 11 troughs. The average annual rainfall is recognised as being 600mm.
Structural improvements include a machinery shed.
Contact Chris Korff, 0427 005 090, Ray White Korff & Co.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.