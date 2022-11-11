Police are investigating the alleged theft of cattle in the state's central west.
Rural Crime Prevention Team officers from Dubbo Orana Mid-Western Police District received reports of 10 head of cattle missing from a property on Gilgandra Road at Dubbo.
The cattle were reported missing from the property after the owner discovered a gate had been tampered with, on October 30.
The cattle are described as nine Angus weaners aged approximately 10 months, and one Hereford weaner aged about 10 months.
All the cattle are fitted with NLIS and ear tags.
Rural crime investigators are also investigating a separate incident in the state's north.
Officers from the Central North Police District received reports of the possible theft of six Angus cross Wagyu cows and a number of rangeland goats from a property on the Gundabloui Road Between Collarenebri and Mungindi, Queensland.
The cattle were last seen in February 2022.
They are black in colour and branded with an upside down T over a concave line.
They are also earmarked and have NLIS tags.
The goats did not have any tags or earmarks and were last seen in late October in a paddock adjacent to Gundabloui Road.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the missing cattle or goats are being urged to contact:
