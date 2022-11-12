THE 2431 hectare (6010 acre) Condobolin property Mount Tinda is described as a hidden gem, with 1600ha of cultivation country and more that could be developed.
Located about 65km north-north west of Condobolin and 165km north west of Parkes, Mount Tinda is being offered by Waters family from nearby Marranoonbah, who recent bought Avalon.
The property has a level to slightly undulating terrain with soft red loam alluvial soils and drained red sandy soils.
Pasture species on what is also productive livestock country include rye grass, windmill grass, crowfoot, medics, clovers and herbages. There is about 320ha that was previously sown with rose clover and lucerne.
Timbers include kurrajong, rosewood, bimble box, pine and mallee.
The property is well fenced into eight paddocks. The boundary fencing is described as being in good order.
Water is supplied from seven dams, which all have good catchments.
Condobolin's average annual rainfall is 450mm.
Improvements include a set of Stockpro steel cattle yards. There are also electricity lines running across property.
Marketing agent Paddy Ward said Mount Tinda was a good sized property with quality soils in a tightly held area.
Mount Tinda will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Condobolin on December 15.
Contact Paddy Ward, 0456 953 364, or Oscar Freeman, 0455 413 227, Ray White Rural.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.