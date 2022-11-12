The Land

Mount Tinda: Central west's hidden gem

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 12 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Mount Tinda has 1600 hectares of cultivation country with more areas that could be developed.

THE 2431 hectare (6010 acre) Condobolin property Mount Tinda is described as a hidden gem, with 1600ha of cultivation country and more that could be developed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.