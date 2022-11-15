The star of last week was Kiland (ASX code KIL), the former South Australian forestry company which saw 95 per cent of its trees burnt in the devastating 2019/20 fires on Kangaroo Island.
The shares soared from a low of $1.25 to $1.48 following a detailed presentation spruiking the potential for turning those trees into biochar in what would be the world's biggest project of its kind.
Cash would be generated within 12 months, both from carbon credits and from selling the charcoal-like product to improve farming soils.
Kiland has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nobrac Limited, which will manage this Flinders Biochar Project. It has already raised at least $6 million from the rich and well-connected and expects to increase this to around $10 million to fund the project.
Retail investors are not included, at least at this stage, but the news prompted a rush for KIL shares.
Depending on the success of the project, Kiland may choose to restructure or sell off Nobrac in the future. It has been estimated that the biochar project could be worth $50 million to Kiland.
The Punter placed a cheeky order months ago for KIL shares when the biochar idea was first mooted. Alas, he offered only $1.13, far below the latest price. He would now be prepared to pay more but will wait to see if profit-taking emerges.
The top 48 shareholders hold more than 92pc of the shares, so the market is very thin and can be erratic.
Meanwhile, he has decided to sell his Australian Dairy Nutritionals (AHF) at a slight loss.
He does not expect a quick recovery in the share price, regardless of who wins the vote at the extraordinary meeting on November 18.
He has, however, decided to take up his rights to buy 15,000 additional shares in Beston Global Foods (BFC) at 2.5 cents each. The offer closes on November 22.
