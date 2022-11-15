The Land
Biochar boost for SA forestry company Kiland

November 15 2022 - 2:00pm
The 2019/20 bushfires on Kangaroo Island burnt 95 per cent of forestry company Kiland's trees.

The star of last week was Kiland (ASX code KIL), the former South Australian forestry company which saw 95 per cent of its trees burnt in the devastating 2019/20 fires on Kangaroo Island.

