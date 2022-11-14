A crop of Sunchaser variety wheat scored 165 points to be selected as the winning crop in the Duri Ag Bureau's wheat competition, finishing a trifecta of competitions for winter crops in the district.
Grown by Chris, Bede and Narelle Burke, Winton, the Sunchaser wheat was just 1.7 points ahead of a crop of Lillaroi durum, entered by Dalblair Pastoral, Winton, with Scott and Amanda Doyle, Olinga, Somerton in third place.
Chris Burke said the crop was sown with only an application of homemade compost and an application of 100 kilograms of urea in the crop.
READ MORE AT:
The compost, which incorporated chicken manure from Glenwarrie's egg production enterprise and the euthanised hens no longer in production in the laying sheds, was made on the farm by the Burkes.
Competition judge Hayden Hollis estimated the winning crop would yield 6.22 tonnes a hectare.
Mr Burke said almost all of Glenwarrie's winter cereal production goes back into the poultry arm of the enterprise with a daily feed ration of about 10 tonnes of grain a day, which is about 60 per cent of the ration.
He said the Sunchaser was a new variety at Glenwarrie after using the Suntop variety.
Only one crop of Sunchaser was entered in this year's competition, with one crop of Raider, two of Lancer, seven of Lillaroi durum and one of Yallaroi durum.
The Dalblair Lillaroi durum crop was estimated to yield 6.49t/ha, while the Doyle's Lillaroi durum was estimated to yield 6.5 t/ha.
Mr Hollis said the Dalblair crop was planted between June 7 and 10 using a John Deere single-disc planter. It had in-crop urea applied at a variable rate.
"The urea application ranged between 130kg/ha to 225kg/ha and averaged 150kg throughout the crop.
"It had a standard MCPA broad leaf spray and two applications of fungicide," Mr Hollis said.
Mr Doyle said he'd be doing cartwheels if the crop did deliver the estimated yield when harvested.
He planted it on 10 June after long-fallowing the paddock, with a tined air-seeder with press wheels to plant the crop.
"We were going to sow wheat in that paddock in the previous season and then sorghum, but it was too wet at the time to plant," he said. "We invested a bit in the crop by applying five cubic metres of chicken manure and then 100 kilograms of urea in-crop.
"We used Logran as a pre-emergent and applied fungicide, but we still had some weed competition and fungus," Mr Doyle said.
Mr Hollis said those who had planted durum would be hoping for a break in the regular rain fronts passing through the region and some sunshine to ripen the crops.
"With DR1 durum wheat selling for above $800 a tonne, it's looking pretty profitable," he said.
Competition convener Phil Thompson, Tamworth, said the yields of the crops entered in the competition this season was high, and their estimated yields were among some of the best going around.
"I think some of our district's crops will rate up there among some of the best in the state," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.