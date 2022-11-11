Speckle Park is the name, breeding quality cattle is the game.
The inaugural Legends Of The Future Speckle Park sale kicked off it's maiden voyage on Friday with what was pristine sale conditions for buyers in attendance. The on-property sale in Hillville on the states mid north coast was the place to be for speckle park breeders chasing genetics from accorss the globe.
Over 10 vendors participated in the sale including Hidden Valley Beef, Greenhaven Speckle Park, KJ Speckle Park Hill, Hartwood Cattle Co, Bellara Speckle Park, Toebelle Speckle Park, Everest Speckle Park, MC McMurray Cattle, D.A.M Dots Ranch and host stud Big Wig Speckle Park.
Semen and Embryo packages where the key selling point for the sale boasted from international genetics out of America, Canada and Australia. American based studs out of Montata,United States included MC McMurray D.A.M Dots Ranch and Hidden Valley Speckle Park who offered both packages to Australian buyers.
From 82 semen packages available from the sale, 70 sold to an average of $237 per straw with a top of $650 per straw.
The top Semen package was by Six Star Southern Aurora Justice R10, it was the first time semen has ever been offered by this bull which was purchased by sale vendor Toebelle Speckle Park earlier in the year for $100,000.
24 embryo packages from 34 offered sold to average $1,222 per embryo. A top of $2,100 per embryo was achieved by Hidden Valley Beef through a Codiak Putnam 61Y Sire and a Wattle Grove 24x Good Gully M55 Dam.
A full blood Tuli bull topped the bull's for the sale as among Speckle Park Bulls being offered, a combined 2 crossbreed Brangus and 1 Tuli bull were avaible also.
Hartwood Rhodesia 19362 by Hartwood Cattle Co sold for $14,000 to Hidden Valley Beef's Peter and Roz Alexander. The 2 and a half year old weighed in at 720kilograms with a 109centimeter EMA, 15mm Rump Fat, 6.4 % IMF and a 36centimeter scroatal.
"I would like to dedicate the sale of that bull to John Frisch who passed away last month" said the bulls breeder Hartwood's Jack Milbank.
"It's the culmination of about 30 years of research, John Frisch went to Zimbabwe in the 90's and selected the broad selection of genetics within the Tuli."
"I'm abit blown away that a Tuli topped today, It's an absolute privilege to be here at the legends of the future sale and I'm very appreciative to the organisation to allow us to be apart of it."
Second highest bull for the day went to Greenhaven Cause a Storm by Greenhaven Speckle Parks which went under the hammer for $13,000. Ranking as one of the highest scoring bulls within the catalogue on the Ag Pro Index at 92.9 out of 100 the speckle park bull weighted in the top 10% for predicted mature weight and top 15% carcase weight within the breed.
Anthony Zamattia, Sydney purchased 2 speckle park bull's to an average of $5,000 on the day.
From the 20 Female speckle park females' in the draft, 11 went under the hammer with a Big Wig Speckle park female topping at $10,500. The 4 year old cow ranked in the top 22% for her weight in the breed and in the top 15% for IMF which sold to an online bidder. Overall the females averaged $7,236.
Hidden Valley Beef's Peter Alexander touched on "the direction that the speckle park breed is taking".
"At the end of the day the key factor in beef breeding is yield and what goes on the hook."
"The speckle park breed is an animal that converts really quickly and in terms of profit,gives more to the primary or commercial producer in terms of outcomes."
"The breed has differentiated , with the inclusion of Canadian genetics it has helped out-crossing for the speckle park breed in Australia."
"Buy really well, breed them even better." said Mr Alexander.
The sale was covered by Kempsey Stock & Land with Laurie Argue the lead auctioneer.
