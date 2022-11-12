The Land

Aurora College students put pen to paper for school writing competition

November 12 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from left, Clementine Campbell, Edward Byles, Sarrianne Andrews, Chloe Ward and Elizabeth Butcherine.

Aurora College students descended on Canberra for their term four residential school in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.