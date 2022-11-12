Aurora College students descended on Canberra for their term four residential school in October.
The week was filled with learning and fun for the 420 students.
They visited the Deep Space Complex, Questacon, and the National Arboretum, to name a few, as well as having guest speakers, public speaking workshops, maths and science challenges and the Young Change Agents program.
These student residential camps provide social opportunities for students to meet their peers and teachers face-to-face.
Aurora College started as the state's virtual selective school servicing regional, rural and remote students in 2015, but has grown to encompass a non-selective stage six cohort, as well as a selective opportunity class cohort for Year 5 and 6 students.
Students study the balance of their curriculum in their local government school.
This unique provision allows students to access a challenging academic program without the need to leave their local community.
One of the competitions run annually at the school is the '50 Word Story Competition'.
The winners of this competition were announced at the end-of-year assembly, which took place at the University of Canberra. Students, teachers and parents were encouraged to create a unique, catchy and very short story using only 50 words.
The competition winners were as follows:
Guilt follows me everywhere I go, dragging its heavy footsteps behind me. It comes happy as ever when I'm facing the hardest times, nudging me on the shoulder. It scrapes at my door, leaving me awake in the darkness of the night. Why did I name my dog guilt?
By Clementine Campbell, Year 6, Robertson
It stood. Encircling the old house. A leafy, rectangular hedge, that had been there since the beginning of time. This was in the past. Now, it's gone. A bare dirt ring marks where it was. Through the dirt lies tens of footballs, soccer balls, rugby balls from the adjacent fields
By Edward Byles, Year 6, Albury
Life lines his eyes,
rolling down his cheeks and crimping at his mouth.
Rivers of past smiles,
Lines showing deepest regrets.
A map of battles lost and won.
A canvas of a long life lived.
His past on full display,
To those who care to look.
By Chloe Ward, Year 8, Bowral
Crack! Smash! The silvery sphere is breaking; the monstrous creature inside breaking free. It smashes against its cage. A terrible cawing screech fills the air as the thing finally pushes itself out into the open air. Its slimy wings spray liquid at the little ants below. A bird is born.
By Elizabeth Butcherine, Year 8, Dubbo
To many, it was only a child's promise, to be forgotten with the changing seasons. At first, I myself believed that, thinking this friendship would not last. So to be standing here, in a beautiful white gown, with you before me as we finally came together. Forever united as one.
By Sariann Andrews, Year 10, Walcha
"There's nothing I can do for you." I leave the clinic, my son knows to wait outside until I finish my smoke. "C'mon Oliver." My voice is hoarse. How did I fail him? Nine years later, I'm begging my son to take the same advice that was given to me.
By Gwen Rumbel, Year 11, Dungog
The old man glances around, then bat down, faces the bowler. A quick delivery and thud! Shouts of 'howzat', and all eyes are on me. Slowly, my finger points high. Jubilant cheers fill the air as the saddened old man trudges past me. I whisper, just for him, 'Sorry Dad.'
By Scott Preskett, mathematics teacher, Sydney
After the frost froze the banks of the Aspley, after jonquils appeared in butternut sunset at the vicarage, only then were we gifted a few weeks of cicada screeching summer. Sunlight on water when Coog opened the public pool - chlorine stinging, stars majestic, bindis biting, walking dripping wet-home.
By Jowen Hillyer, english teacher, Black Head
The evening magic, when the surface boils with the emerging nymphs taking wing. Beneath lurks the insatiable hunger, locked on to its next meal. Unchecked acceleration, bursting through the surface, swallowing its prey. A terrible mistake, realised too late, as the angler strikes and smiles.
By Andrew Coombe, Barrington
Fifty words (give or take ten per cent).
Is that a lot of words or too few?
Only thirty-four left, now thirty if we're being pedantic.
Two dozen words, if only they were bakers dozens.
Thirteen words, an actual baker's dozen.
That's worrying.
Once upon a time....
By Mat Campbell, Robertson
