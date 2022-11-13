Held by the University of Sydney Agricultural Society on November 4, the annual Ag Ball hosted 140 students, friends, staff, alumni and sponsors.
By all accounts, the night was a howling success and a just return following a pandemic-induced hiatus.
On behalf of the society executive, and ball committee, we would like to thank our sponsors, Sydney Institute of Agriculture, Rabobank, Australian Institute of Agriculture, Grain Growers, Glenayr Farm, Kalyx, 4Tags, Yellow Tail and The Royal Darlington.
We bid farewell to the graduating fourth year students and some of our favourite staff members and wish them luck in their future endeavors.
We congratulate the incoming executive committee president Jamil Azeen, secretary Tommi Study, treasurer Bayden Little and media manager Ellie Carter.
We can't wait to see what the society gets up to in 2023!
