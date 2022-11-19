Early summer is the perfect time to start propagating.
Producing plants is fun and rewarding, and then there's all that lovely money you save which you can spend on new plants down the track; talk about a win-win.
You can reproduce many plants vegetatively (as opposed to growing from seed) by pushing a piece of the stem into the potting mix and transplanting it when roots form.
Plants are now in active growth and highly amenable to this treatment, sometimes growing fast enough to plant out next autumn.
I recently noticed that some wallflowers (Erysimum, formerly Cheiranthus) in a bowl were actually growing in the water. Looking more closely, I was amazed to see that the tiny flower stems had put out roots.
The flowers looked so adorable I couldn't bear to remove them to pot up. I'll prune the plants when they've finished blooming and take cuttings of new shoots as they sprout.
Cuttings can be taken now from soft tips of new growth and also from the semi-ripe stem where it joins the branch supporting it, with or without a "heel".
The soil mixture to encourage rooting should be damp but not soggy. Half potting mix, compost or leaf mould with half coarse sand or grit works well.
The less fertile, the better, as you want to encourage the cuttings to look for nourishment by making roots as fast as possible - cuttings always end up in a race between rooting and rotting.
Store cuttings in the shade; they soon die in the hot Aussie sun. For years I kept mine under a clump of sacred bamboo, but eventually, I bought a DIY zip-up plastic cupboard with three shelves, which I put against a shady south-facing wall alongside a tap.
This transformed my propagating life as, apart from anything else, I can leave the cupboard zipped for up to a week in summer, and the cuttings stay damp.
Try not to take too many cuttings at once: you're not starting a wholesale nursery.
It's easy to take 15 or 20 from a dozen plants, and then a month or so later, when they've all rooted, find yourself with a couple of hundred plants to pot up or plant out just as you're about to embark on a world cruise or a trip to Machu Picchu.
I use 10 centimetre pots which hold five or six, 15cm length cuttings, this does nicely, and the pots are easy to look after.
When looking for plants to propagate, walk around your garden and look for anything that you especially love that you might like to grow in a group, share with other gardeners, or give as Christmas presents.
I just picked out a pretty Pittosporum tenuifolium with cream splashed leaves, a golden Mexican orange blossom (Choisya 'Sundance'), and a gold spotted laurel (Aucuba 'Gold Dust') with beautiful scarlet berries in autumn. That should do it for this week.
In addition to shrubs, many herbaceous perennials can be grown from short basal cuttings taken in spring.
