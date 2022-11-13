The Land

Flood warnings for NSW, Victoria as storms roll in

By Jack Gramenz
Updated November 13 2022 - 11:22am, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES volunteers and communities are fatigued by repeated floods, with weather again set to worsen. (Lucy Cambourn/AAP PHOTOS)

Ongoing flooding in eastern Australia is set to worsen as more rain is dumped across already saturated catchments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.