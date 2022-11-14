The Land
Carcoar store sale yards 6350 head

By Kate Loudon
Updated November 15 2022 - 10:30am, first published 6:00am
Ben Emms, Ray White Emms Mooney, Rhonda and Graham Gordon, and Garry Telford, Glendower, with the top priced pen of steers.

A massive yarding was on offer in the store cattle sale at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar on Friday with 6350 head on offer across the multiple selling agents. There were 3105 steers which sold to $2320, 2625 heifers sold to $2380, 455 cow calf units which hit $4600, and 173 pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) females which sold to $3000.

