A massive yarding was on offer in the store cattle sale at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar on Friday with 6350 head on offer across the multiple selling agents. There were 3105 steers which sold to $2320, 2625 heifers sold to $2380, 455 cow calf units which hit $4600, and 173 pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) females which sold to $3000.
Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co's Luke Whitty, Forbes said for the number of cattle yarded, it was a good quality yarding.
"There was a good field of buyers there that pushed the market to some good competition and it was a pretty solid market," Mr Whitty said.
"It was a big yarding and the quality of cattle was still good, the market might have been a bit softer than the last one but it was still pretty stable and pretty good."
"For that number of cattle, it held up very well, certainly anyone we sold cattle for were very happy with their prices and the results," he said.
Among the 3105 Steers on offer, a pen of 47 EU Accredited Angus account Graham and Rhonda Gordon, Glendower, were purchased for $2320 by Sion Hill Pastoral Co, Lyndhurst through Ray White Emms Mooney, Bathurst. The steers were from Rennylea Angus blood and weighed an average of 394kg.
Mr and Mrs Gordon offered another pen of 47 which was also purchased by Sion Hill Pastoral Co for $2270.
A high selling pen of 19 Hereford steers were offered by Llandillo Poll Herefords, The Lagoon, and were purchased by Justin Guy, Bowyer and Livermore, Bathurst.
Overall, the bulk of the Angus and Angus-cross steers sold from $1300 to $2250, Murray Grey steers sold from $1590 to $1960, Limousin and Limousin-cross steers sold from $1775 to $1860, Charolais and Brahman-cross' sold from $1680 to $1860, and Friesians sold from $750 to $1480.
Unjoined heifers sold to $2380 for a pen of 19 Angus heifers offered by Funny Hill, Binda, purchased by Peter Mart, Wyuna, Wiagdon. The August and September-drop heifers averaged 379 kg and were from Alloura, Cluden Newry, and Funny Hill bulls.
Mr Mart ran a herd of commercial Angus females with this pen going straight in to the breeding herd to be joined. Selling agent Marcus Schembri, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bathurst, said the heifers were originally destined for the weaner sales earlier in the year but were held on to and grown out.
With 2625 heifers penned, the majority of Angus and Angus-cross females sold between $1420 and $2380 with Murray Greys selling from $1660 to $1750, Shorthorn from $1660 to $1770, Brahman-cross sold from $700 to $920, and Herefords sold between $1200 to $2000.
In the cows and calves, a pen of 41 pairs offered by Hat Creek Cattle Co, through Bowyer and Livermore, Bathurst topped the sale being purchased for $4600 by Ray White Emms Mooney, Molong for an undisclosed client.
The three to four year old females were on their second calves which ranged from one to three months of age, sired by Angus bulls.
British bred cows sold from $2800 to $3250 and cross-bred females sold from $2550 to $3600 while Limousin females sold from $3000 to $3900.
Topping the PTIC females at $2950 was a pen of nine Angus cows account Kalich Pastoral, Forbes purchased by an undisclosed client of Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon, and Co. The four to five-year-old females were in calf to Lawson Angus bulls for an April May calving.
Among the 173 females, Shorthorns sold from $2400 to $2600 while Herefords sold to $2400.
