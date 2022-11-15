The Land

Metering Extension for Coastal and Southern Inland Water Users

November 15 2022 - 6:00pm
If water users are replacing old or damaged metering equipment, they must ensure their new meters are compliant with non-urban metering rules regardless of the new timelines. Photo: supplied

Water Users along the NSW Coast and in the Southern Inland will be given extra time to install non-urban metering equipment in the wake of unrelenting rainfall and widespread flooding.

