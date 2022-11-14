Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) is encouraging red meat producers to register for the upcoming MeatUp Forum in Casino on Tuesday, 6 December 2022.
The forum will include presentations focussing on business, beef, genetics, carbon and feedbase topics.
MLA program manager, Sally Leigo, said the Casino MeatUp Forum would have a focus on whole farm systems and deliver technical presentations on the key productivity drivers of beef cattle businesses in northern New South Wales. It will showcase leading producers and provide updates and findings from MLA's latest research, development and adoption programs.
"The Casino MeatUp Forum will be a great opportunity for beef producers across the northeast of New South Wales to come together for an informative day and to network with industry leaders. The producer working group have ensured that the program will present up to date and relevant information for local producers to increase the productivity, profitability and sustainability of their beef businesses" Ms Leigo said.
Dr Richard Eckard will provide an overview of the red meat industries target to be carbon neutral by 2030 and what producers can do in their production system to reach this industry target, including tools and resources available to conduct carbon audits.
Read more: Dairy expert to talk about happy cows.
Nathan Jennings from North Coast Local Land Services will demonstrate the opportunities for incorporating winter forages into managed tropical pastures. Winter forage crops provide an option for producers across the north coast region to meet animal feed requirements and help bridge the winter feed gap.
Brad Walmsley from the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries will explain the aim of the Southern Multibreed Project (SMB) underway at research sites across New South Wales. The SMB project aims to deliver multibreed reference data on traits of future economic importance to facilitate the development of a multibreed genomic evaluation database. The SMB project has breeding herds at five DPI research centres across NSW including Trangie, Grafton, Tocal, Glen Innes and Menangle and is currently in year two of the five-year project.
In the afternoon a virtual farm tour video will take MeatUp attendees on a tour of the local Meat & Livestock Australia Producer Demonstration Site (PDS) in the Casino and Lismore area, aimed at demonstrating the value of winter forage crops in tropical grass systems for cattle production, without leaving your seat. The producer demonstration site is facilitated by local producer Tom Amey, in collaboration with Norco Co-operative Ltd. The virtual farm tour will feature interviews with core producers and demonstration site hosts, and attendees will hear about how producers have increased animal performance, stocking rate and pasture utilisation with winter forage crop options, and will be presented with the costs and returns of these sites.
The day will wrap up with networking drinks and canapes for attendees, industry representatives and speakers.
MeatUp Forum producer working group member, Tom Amey from Casino said, "Producers should attend a MeatUp Forum near them because the program has been specifically tailored to local producers by a producer-driven working group, to provide information, tools and resources to help them improve their on-farm productivity, profitability and sustainability."
Pre-registration is essential, visit www.mla.com.au/meatup
