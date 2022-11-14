The Land
Best practice cattle production will be the topic at MLA's next MeatUp Forum

Updated November 14 2022 - 2:23pm, first published 12:30pm
Ronny Meldrum, Caniaba, will tell his story of pasture improvement at the Casino MeatUp forum on December 6.

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) is encouraging red meat producers to register for the upcoming MeatUp Forum in Casino on Tuesday, 6 December 2022.

