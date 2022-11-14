In the afternoon a virtual farm tour video will take MeatUp attendees on a tour of the local Meat & Livestock Australia Producer Demonstration Site (PDS) in the Casino and Lismore area, aimed at demonstrating the value of winter forage crops in tropical grass systems for cattle production, without leaving your seat. The producer demonstration site is facilitated by local producer Tom Amey, in collaboration with Norco Co-operative Ltd. The virtual farm tour will feature interviews with core producers and demonstration site hosts, and attendees will hear about how producers have increased animal performance, stocking rate and pasture utilisation with winter forage crop options, and will be presented with the costs and returns of these sites.