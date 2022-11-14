The Land

Bega's impressive Daisy Bank listed at $7.8 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 14 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

IMPRESSIVE South Coast NSW property Daisy Bank has been listed for sale at $7.8 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.