Mimosa Park a trophy coastal property with spectacular views

TROPHY South Coast NSW property Mimosa Park is on the market for the first time in more than 60 years.
Located near Milton about 220km from Sydney, the spectacular 299 hectare (738 acre) property will be auctioned by Raine & Horne on January 25.
Mimosa Park is spectacular, quality dairy country, which is currently operated as a beef cattle enterprise.
The stated carrying capacity averaging 450 cows and calves.
The well watered property has seven dams, five troughs, several natural springs, and the spring fed Boyne, Knights Creek and Stockyard creeks.
The property is divided into 27 paddocks with a laneway system and a good weed control program.
Structural improvements include two modest cottages.
Mimosa Park boasts sweeping rural and mountain views, which takes in features including the Budawang Ranges, Pigeon House Mountain, The Castle, and Morton National Park.
The property is also located close to beaches, restaurants, and golf courses in Mollymook, and boutique shopping and cafes in Milton.
Mimosa Park will be auctioned by Raine & Horne in Ulladulla on January 25.
Contact Ben Pryde, 0410 324 209, Raine & Horne Mollymook/Milton.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.