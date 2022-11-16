The Land
Home/News

Merino sires evaluated during MerinoLink trial

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
November 17 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The two independent sheep classers, Bill Walker, Classings Pty Ltd, Murray Bridge, SA, and Chris Bowman, Bowman Classing and Consultants, Hay, where on hand during the field day. Photo: MerinoLink

"It is a progeny test, not a ram show," was how Ben Swain, executive officer of the Australian Merino Sire Evaluation, described the purpose of the various sire evaluation sites around Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.