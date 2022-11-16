"It is a progeny test, not a ram show," was how Ben Swain, executive officer of the Australian Merino Sire Evaluation, described the purpose of the various sire evaluation sites around Australia.
Sire evaluation has been in practice since 1989, and as such is the world's longest genetic program.
"We have been continuously joining Merino rams around Australia for over thirty years," Mr Swain said.
"It is all about progeny testing. It's about the performance of the progeny of any of those rams and assessing the genetic merit of rams through testing their progeny."
There are over nine different sites around Australia wherever wool is grown and about 150 rams a year are tested.
"It is very independent and its very robust - we have independent classers, independent fleece testers," Mr Swain said.
"We actually assess more visual traits than measured traits
"A lot of people think sire evaluation is all about the numbers but it's actually about the classing."
One of the sites is the MerinoLink trial at Temora, which recently had its final field day, when Mr Swain said this event will allow the culmination of the leading sire evaluation trial from which the data will be collected and assessed.
"In a nutshell it's the last time people will be able to view the now five and half and six and half year old ewes in their respective sire groups, with the latest set of results available," he said.
"After the field days they will be shorn one last time in the MerinoLink project and that is where the data collection stops."
The two independent sheep classers, Bill Walker, Classings Pty Ltd, Murray Bridge, SA, and Chris Bowman, Bowman Classing and Consultants, Hay, where on hand during the field day.
Mr Walker said the field day was one of the best and well organised that he has encountered and a credit to all concerned.
"The field day itself was well attended (around 50) yet I can never quite work out why 500 punters don't turn up for such a well organised, information loaded day," he said.
"The information at hand is of extreme high accuracy due to the five years worth of data collection from the very same animals year by year."
Mr Walker said his role in the MerinoLink project along with Chris Bowman's had been to class the progeny as they came through each year.
"We were classers in a separate trial within the project itself," he said.
"The Wells Classing Trial is an assessment of the thirteen? sire progeny groups at hand where absolute tops, flocks, sales and culls are identified within each group."
For an accurate comparison, Mr Walker said a similar percentage within each classing grade needs to be found over all progeny groups, and the consistencies of these classings over the ewe's entire lifetime across the trial are also measured.
"Add to this the comparisons between both classers across sire groups as well as across individual animals and there's a lot of information to be gained by this process," he said.
Mr Walker raised many questions for woodworkers to think about when they are reviewing the data collated.
He said the associated FBV & ASBV data arrived at from the trial is of high accuracy.
"Sure there are thirteen sire groups here and over 130 nation wide across all MLP projects that portray genetics that often are superior to others but the one sire entered doesn't entirely represent the said stud," Mr Walker said.
"It's more the type of animal and the figures it starts the trial with and how the progeny end up over time that is critical here, not so much the stud or sire tag ID."
Mr Walker said all of the information accumulated from these trials will have a huge effect on the woolgrower, particularly those who have not been savvy to such extensive data collection and subsequent results over the trial period.
"The end result, a conglomeration of all of the emerging data trends that will be of huge education to us all, could easily see see a huge swing by many growers to whatever it suggests or queries," he said.
"Is there enough data in an animals first twelve months as to generate high accuracy ASBV's in the long term?"
Other queries posed such as "Can we jam anymore fleece weight on our animals? Does high YEMD encourage fibre quality and micron stability? Can low EBWR stock still be fleece productive yet qualify for the unmulesed tag?" are pertinent in the current environment where woolgrowers are continually seeking to lift the productivity of their flocks.
Chris Bowman was very impressed with the manner in which the progeny of individual sires responded when under the same husbandry and same pastures.
"Firstly, although there is variation amongst all the 2017 Sire progeny, I am always amazed by the way the environment reduces their ability to show vast variation at any of the sites. i.e. the heaviest clean fleece weight of the adult teams was 4.7 kg (twice) whilst the lightest team was 3.5kg clean," he said.
"Yet the fleece weights of the individual sires used may have varied by 5kg CFW or more. This occurred across most sites."
Mr Bowman said the wool types were very good in general at the Temora MerinoLink site even though there had been record rainfall not seen possibly since the mid-1970s.
"Virtually no coloured wool or wool showing water stain except for one mob from a lower rainfall area which is not unusual because they are not constantly challenged by that rainfall or humidity," he said.
"There were some seasonal challenges in relation to feet shape and toe growth of some of the individual teams. It is important in these trials that the sheep are well managed so they can grow and express their full genetic potential to be compared and important traits measured accurately."
Mr Bowman said the management on the properties I have classed for the MLP at Trangie, Balmoral and MerinoLink have been extremely good under difficult circumstances - basically from drought to flood.
"There will be a massive data set from these trials that may trigger more questions than answers," he said.
"Some of the trial results will question and challenge areas, such as the claim made by some ram breeders that there is a direct and simple correlation between fat and eye muscle in relation to higher fertility.
"So far, the data from all the trials show there are teams that have low fat and eye muscle with excellent F2 lambings and also teams with high fat and eye muscle with poor F2 lambing percentages.
"More information from these trials will be available for commercial ram buyers to better understand that selecting for single traits of fat and eye muscle alone may not necessarily guarantee an increase in fertility."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
