RECENT research has identified opportunities to turn what is normally a feed gap on the calendar into a period of livestock productivity with additional revenue opportunities, says Charles Sturt University's Dr Jeff McCormick.
Dr McCormick has completed research into dual purpose crops and said there is great opportunity for the industry to graze cattle on wheat and canola, with possibilities for producers to do it with their own herds on their own crops, as well agistment which ultimately will increase the livestock capacity in southern Australia.
"There's an opportunity to turn a period on farm where there used to be a feed gap into a period of production where you're actually making more money," he said.
Dr McCormick said dual purpose crops are aimed to be sown a little earlier with a period of grazing through the middle of the year.
"If you manage your dual purpose crop correctly what you will see is that you have lost no yield because of that grazing," he said.
"You should be able to get a very similar yield to your grain only crops so you're making the same amount of money out of your grain as well as making money out of that grazing period."
For dual purpose wheat Dr McCormick said there are tips to making the most out of the grazing after he conducted experiments looking at the use of mineral supplements.
The experiment involved two groups of cattle where one was only on wheat and the other was provided a mineral supplement of a one-to-one ratio of salt, lime and a magnesium product in tubs scattered around the wheat paddock.
Those purely on the wheat achieved liveweight gains of about two kilograms per head per day while gains increased further for those with the supplement added.
"We saw a big difference in liveweight gain - it was around a 20 per cent increase," he said.
"The cost around doing this is cheap - cents per head per day so it's a pretty easy decision to make.
"If you're grazing cattle on wheat you put out a loose lick and you'll get a significant benefit from it in terms of liveweight gain."
Dr McCormick said there are several things to be aware of when grazing cattle on canola but they shouldn't stop it from being done.
Animal health issues are a concern when it comes to grazing canola, including bloat and nitrogen toxicity, with a short adaptation period of about a week recommended.
Dr McCormick conducted an experiment of varying times of adaptation, from none to seven days, with the cattle grazing for a four week period and saw no ill effects even from those put straight onto the canola, however he said precautions should still be taken.
"You just need to be aware that sometimes those animal health things can be variable - a grower might see one year out of five they'll see those animal health issues so we have to be attuned to what is going on," he said.
To minimise any harm Dr McCormick said there are several measures that can be taken including reducing sulphur fertiliser use prior to sowing canola and ensuring cattle are well fed.
"Commonly one of the things we run into around animal health issues is that livestock are already quite hungry and when they go onto a new crop they will gorge themselves quite quickly," he said.
Dr McCormick said a simple way to reduce this risk is to introduce livestock into the crop mid morning.
"By 10 in the morning they've eaten about 60pc of their feed for the day - if we add them to the paddock later in the day they've already got a fairly full rumen and it's harder for them to gorge themselves," he said.
In regards to nitrogen toxicity Dr McCormick said generally the leaf of the canola crop is very low in nitrate and the stem can be very high but that knowledge can be used to understand how to graze those crops.
"If we have a lower stocking density the cattle are less likely to graze all the stems - they'll concentrate on grazing the leaves," he said.
Dr McCormick said cattle can also be pulled from the crop a little earlier to make sure they're just grazing leaves.
"We can be relatively confident that we can minimise any harm around nitrate toxicity," he said.
Dr McCormick said another important thing was to make sure nitrogen fertiliser at or before sowing so the plant has time to be able to adjust in terms of nitrate.
"You don''t want to be applying urea the week before you're adding your livestock - that would end quite badly," he said.
Dr McCormick said cattle need to be grazed on the crop for an extended period of time.
"The thing we noticed with cattle grazing canola is that no matter what we do there's a week or 10 days where liveweight gains flatlines.
"If you're going to be grazing canola you're looking for at least a month to six weeks to get the maximum benefit out of it."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
