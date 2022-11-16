Purchased by Robyn Wise Bloodstock for $42,500 at the Magic Millions National Weanling Sale at the Gold Coast, the filly was resold at this year's Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale in January for a handsome return of $240,000. Looking like she will be repaying her yearling purchase price with future wins, Freeman was the top priced lot at the sale for her sire, which is a Group winning son of Widden Stud's star stallion Zoustar.