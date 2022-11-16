The state's racing industry is mourning the loss of well-known and respected conditioner, Gwenda Markwell - a leading trainer who found big success from her stables at Kembla Grange, who passed away recently following a battle with cancer at age 61.
Passionate about her horses, Markwell was a great horsewoman and was regularly seen around the racing circuits with her "right-hand" person, Ross McConville, who has taken the reins of the stable.
McConville quickly found two Sydney winners, when fittingly winning with Nautical Miss at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day, followed by Either Oar at Rosehill the following Saturday.
Markwell was leading local trainer 19 times and can count a provincial record of preparing six of the seven winners on her home track to her statistics.
Also taking the NSW Provincial Trainer Of The Year several times, Markwell won many feature races. These included group races when Angel Of Truth (won the ATC Australian Derby-G1 and Tulloch Stakes-G2), and Archedemus (Hawkesbury Cup-G3).
Some earlier memorable black type winners include Grand Zulu winning the STC BMW Stakes-G1 at Rosehill in 2004 and Rolling Pin winning the ATC Shannon Stakes-G2 and Newcastle Cameron Handicap-G3.
Markwell was also a strong advocate for re-homing her horses after racing, the gallopers being set up for their new role in life once their racetrack careers had ended.
In total, Markwell prepared more than 1000 winners, including half of them at Kembla Grange.
Lean Mean Machine is another young gun off the mark as a sire among the 16 strong line-up of stallions standing at Aquis, Queensland.
Trained by Chris Munce at Eagle Farm, Freeman became Lean Mean Machine's first winner when winning the juvenile event in Doomben over 1110 metres recently.
Purchased by Robyn Wise Bloodstock for $42,500 at the Magic Millions National Weanling Sale at the Gold Coast, the filly was resold at this year's Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale in January for a handsome return of $240,000. Looking like she will be repaying her yearling purchase price with future wins, Freeman was the top priced lot at the sale for her sire, which is a Group winning son of Widden Stud's star stallion Zoustar.
Dracarys, another belonging to the prominent sire sons of champion Australian sire Snitzel, has been quick off the mark with his first winner when I'm Pinker won at Rockhampton earlier this month.
Standing at Oakwood Farm at Haigslea in Queensland, Dracarys was a huge talent on the track, winning seven races, including the celebrated sprints MRC Oakleigh Plate-G1 and ATC Challenge Stakes-G2. The debut win of I'm Pinker sets the filly on the way for returning her purchase price of $35,000 at the Magic Millions March Yearling Sale.
Japanese bred, and Japan and Australian performed, Tosen Stardom sired his first winner last month when Shuriken won on debut at Casterton in Victoria. Trained at Warnambool by Symon Wilde, Shuriken belongs to the first crop of three-year-olds by Tosen Stardom which stands at Woodside Park at Tylden.
Winning five races in Japan, Tosen Stardom can be recalled as excelling in Melbourne, winning the VRC Mackinnon/Emirates Stakes-G1 and MRC Toorak Handicap-G1, as well as finishing with places in four other Group 1 events. Tosen Stardom is by champion Japanese deceased sire Deep Impact, a son of iconic Japanese sire but US-bred Sunday Silence.
It was only in June when I visited Gooree Stud near Mudgee and admired the retired 2002 AJC Derby-G1 winner Don Eduardo. He was a favourite among stud connections, and now I learn of his passing earlier this month at age 24.
He was purchased by Gooree's owner, the late Eduardo Cojuangco, at the 2000 Karaka Yearling Sale for a record price of NZ$3.6 million. The stallion was a son of champion sire Zabeel and NZ Group 1 winner Our Diamond Lover, a mare belonging to the Eight Carat family.
At stud, Don Eduardo sired 12 Australasian stakes winners, importantly dual New Zealand Group 1 winner Booming, while his best Australian galloper was Swift Alliance, a triple Group 3 winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.