INTENSE weather systems hitting already swollen rivers has caused further flooding across the state with the Lachlan River catchment most affected.
Significant rainfall was seen in the 24 hours until 9am Monday where Forbes received its highest daily rainfall total since records began in 1875 with 118mm.
Canowindra's 120mm over the same period was its highest daily total since 1956, while Cowra and Parkes both recorded 80mm.
With already saturated ground the heavy rainfall caused flash flooding, which is receding but the Lachlan River is still rising.
Significant inflows into Wyangla Dam caused spills to peak on Monday afternoon at a record rate of 230,000 megalitres a day.
Major flooding was seen at Cowra where the Lachlan reached 14.28 metres early Tuesday morning, with further rises possible subject to releases from Wyangala Dam.
Ed Fagan, Cowra, said the rain had been pretty devastating by itself regardless of now having had two major flood events in 10 days.
Mr Fagan said they had harvest ready wheat, canola and maize wiped out.
"The expected returns were looking good so we weren't holding back on our fertiliser or chemical program so our winter crop was very expensive to grow this year. To get it right to this point and have it wiped by flood of this magnitude is extremely disappointing."
Mr Fagan said they would have a lot of work to do once the water goes down with fences and levee banks to be repaired, land levelled and electrical work on pumps.
In Eugowra nearly 90mm of rain caused severe flash floods where homes were swept off their foundations and came to rest in the middle of streets and other people's front yards.
Residents described two sudden and intense surges of water flowing through the town leaving destruction like a "war zone".
On Wednesday the body of a missing Eugowra woman was found in floodwaters and the search for a missing man continued.
Currently the Lachlan River at Forbes has reached 10.67m with major flooding.
NSW State Emergency Services commissioner Carlene York said the flood emergency in the Central West was the biggest flood response operation in the state's history.
She said there was a number of creeks and rivers currently flowing into the Lachlan, which would impact Forbes first and then a number of communities down stream.
"We know that lower Lachlan area has been in major flood now for 12 months," she said.
The Lachlan River at Euabalong may reach 7.40m around November 20, with major flooding, slightly below the June 1952 flood level, and at Hillston Weir may reach 3.30m around November 30, with major flooding.
The Molong Creek peaked at 4.70m early Monday morning with major flooding. Major flooding occurred at Bathurst where the Macquarie River reached close to a record peak of 6.64m, .05m below the 1998 floods.
The Macquarie River at Warren peaked at 9.54m on November 9, with major flooding and has since fallen but renewed rises are likely from today as upstream floodwaters arrive.
Near Warren Belinda Dimarzio-Bryan said the wet conditions had made sheep management a challenge.
"We have some sheep stranded in paddocks. We have had to build makeshift yards in these paddocks to jet them for fly strike to keep them alive," she said.
"Some have unfortunately died but if we hadn't medicated them more would have perished."
Ms Dimarzio-Bryan said on Tuesday they managed to muster them through water to higher ground with access to permanent yards.
"We are basically doing all we can to keep them alive," she said.
Meanwhile in other areas of the sate in the southwest slopes to 9am Monday Albury received 43mm, Cabramurra 49mm, Burrunjuck Dam 44mm, Tumbarumba 44mm and Young 44mm. In the Riverina Colleambally recorded 66mm, Finley 49mm, Hay 32mm, Urana 66mm and West Wyalong 33mm.
Along the Murrumbidgee River minor flooding has been seen at Wagga Wagga with a peak of 8.05m on Wednesday, moderate flooding at Narrandera and Darlington Point, while major flooding is occurring at Hay where the river is currently at 9.1m and rising.
The Murrumbidgee River at Balranald Weir Downstream may reach the major flood level of 7.10 metres early December.
In the north of the state Pilliga recorded 70mm, Narrabri 68mm, Gunnedah 54mm, Tamworth 51mm and Walgett 40mm.
In the upper western area Wilcannia had 40mm, and Brewarrina and Bourke both received 27mm.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
