Top Tumut farm in two distinct halves

MEADOW Creek is a very attractive 353 hectare (872 acre) Tumut district property in two distinct halves.
At the front of the property is the highly productive and versatile, arable valley floor country. At the back, is the plateau grazing country.
Meadow Creek is securely fenced into 20 main paddocks. There is an excellent laneway system leading back to the steel cattle yards.
The front portion of the property consists of pasture improved paddocks, while the plateau country consists of native pastures.
Located 10 minutes from Tumut and 15 minutes from Gundagai, Meadow Creek has a very reliable water supply with the main spring and servicing troughs across the property.
There is a bore in the main house yard for backup.
There is also the semi-permanent Meadow Creek, which runs the full length of the valley floor, and seven dams.
Ample shade and shelter timber has been retained throughout all of the paddocks.
The property is currently running 161 Angus cows with 150 calves at foot, plus 150 yearling cattle and three bulls.
The progeny have been sold at 17-18 months of age to feedlots, with the replacement heifers retained for the breeding herd.
The property is estimated to carry 200 cows with the calves sold as weaners.
The average annual rainfall is about 800mm (32 inches).
The homestead is set in a delightful garden with open lawns, established trees and garden beds.
The property's picturesque driveway is lined with cottonwood poplars, Manchurian pears and pencil pines.
Other improvements include two machinery sheds, a workshop, two stand shearing shed, and a hay/tractor shed.
Meadow Creek will be auctioned on December 13.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
