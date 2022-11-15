The Land

Top Tumut farm in two distinct halves

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 15 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

MEADOW Creek is a very attractive 353 hectare (872 acre) Tumut district property in two distinct halves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.